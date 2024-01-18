54 DOES 54: THE 54 BELOW STAFF SHOW to Take Place in February

Macon Prickett and Coulby Jenkins are the Host/Producing team behind this upcoming iteration!

Jan. 18, 2024

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present the staff of 54 Below in 54 DOES 54: The 54 Below Staff Show on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 9:30pm.


They’ve served you food. They’ve put on your shows. They’ve helped you purchase tickets. They’ve put together your events and answered all of your emails. Now, they’re starring in a show for you! Come join the staff of 54 Below as they put their talent on display in a variety show for the ages. Servers, managers, programmers, marketers, cooks, and more – there’s a whole staff of talent waiting to be shared!


The cast of 54 DOES 54 includes Jeremy Abram, Anthony Bethea, Madeline Carney, Adelina Correa, Deja Crumpton, Grace Flavien, Gabriel Generally, Coulby Jenkins, James Klapak, Amanda Lee, Antonio Martinez, Alex Martins, Luis Palomino, Hannah Rose Pickle, Pier Lamia Porter, Macon Prickett, and Gretchen Schneider.


Macon Prickett and Coulby Jenkins are the Host/Producing team behind this upcoming iteration!


The 54 Below staff in 54 DOES 54: The 54 Below Staff Show plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$40 cover charge ($34.50-$45.50 with fees), with Premium tickets at $70 ($78.50 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.


MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.


54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.


Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information atClick Here.




