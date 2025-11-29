54 Below to Present OEDIPUS! A NEW MUSICAL COMEDY During Studio 54's OEDIPUS Broadway Run

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Janine LaManna and Jeff Gorti in Oedipus! A New Musical Comedy on Sunday, December 21 at 9:30 p.m.

This award-winning adaptation takes the classic Greek tragedy out of the Mediterranean and into the backwoods of coal country. The musical transforms the tale of Oedipus (Eddie) and Jocasta (Jo) into a joyous rom-com romp through clairvoyant midwives, incestuous relationships, and idiot psychic children.

Kicking the classic tragedy’s grim ending to the curb, this musical offers Eddie and Jo a delightfully unexpected — and relevant for our times — conclusion. Songs include “The Need a Man Blues,” “Safety Orange,” “Moonpies & RC Cola,” and “The Fertility Song.”

This concert stars Janine LaManna (The Drowsy Chaperone, Sweet Charity, Seussical) and Jeff Gorti (Chicago, The Life at New York City Center Encores!). The cast also features (Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, The Mikado-Reimagined), Billy Sharpe (The Scarlet Pimpernel, 42nd Street), and Zuri Washington (1776, Bat out of Hell, Memphis). Additionally, members of the original cast, Pam Schmier Hacker and Jennifer Norkin Schwartz (“Ugly Betty,” “Entourage”), join the performance.

Book & Lyrics by Bob Johnson and Anne Fliotsos, with Music by Edwin Wald and Cynthia Jay. It is directed by co-lyricist Anne Fliotsos and has Michael Lavine serving as the musical director. Oedipus! A New Musical Comedy is a 1996 Jim Henson Award winner for Projects Related to Puppetry and a 1997 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival Artistic Achievement Award (Playscript) recipient.

Notably, this performance will be happening just as the play Oedipus, starring Mark Strong and Lesley Manville, is running at Studio 54.