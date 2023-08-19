54 Below to Present 54 SINGS SAMMY RAE AND THE FRIENDS Next Month

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present 54 Sings Sammy Rae and The Friends on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 9:30pm. What happens when you mix a little classic rock, folk, funk, soul, and jazz with a collection of dreamers and artists that consider themselves family? You get the high-energy, spirited, and unrestrained music of Sammy Rae & The Friends. Let’s throw a party, bring our bulletproof denim jackets, and kick it together as Broadway’s best sings the songs of Sammy Rae & The Friends!

54 Sings Sammy Rae & The Friends is produced by Vaibu Mohan and Stephanie Lazard, with music direction by Elmo Zapp.

Featuring Courtney Bassett, Julian Diaz-Granados , Mia Gerachis , Sam Massey, Cassi Mikat, Lindsay Heather Pearce, Jake Pederson, Fergie Philippe, Morgan Reilly, Sarah Shaiman, Talia Suskauer, Michael Williams, Samantha Williams, and Lauren Zakrin

The band will include Elijah Caldwell on piano, Elmo Zapp on bass, Jared Decker on drums, Jordan Pettay on saxophone, and Mike Rosengarten on guitar.

54 Sings Sammy Rae and The Friends plays at /54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 8, 2023 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

SAFETY INFORMATION

Feinstein’s/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. Feinstein’s/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN’S/54 BELOW

Feinstein’s/54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein’s/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the-art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein’s/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. The management team includes proprietors Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, and restaurant general manager Mandisa Boxill.

Feinstein’s/54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway eco-system, providing a safe place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new music, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. Its streaming programs and YouTube videos have garnered millions of video views introducing Broadway talent to new audiences and showcasing the art of cabaret to fans across the world.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:45pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information are available at Click Here.