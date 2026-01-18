54 Below Hosted Night Of Timeless Classics at December's 54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Friday, December 26, 2025, 54 Below once again became a home for musical theatre lovers with 54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS (Volume #174), an evening dedicated to celebrating some of the most iconic songs in Broadway history. Produced, directed, written, and hosted by Scott Siegel, the concert offered both nostalgia and emotional depth, reminding audiences why these songs continue to resonate across generations.

With the special accompaniment of Musical Director and guitarist Sean Harkness, whose nuanced and expressive playing provided a cohesive musical thread throughout the night, the concert unfolded with an intimate yet powerful atmosphere that allowed each performer to shine.

The evening opened with John Easterlin's confident and polished rendition of "Without a Song," setting a strong and inviting tone. Mar Di Meglio followed with "You, There, in the Back Row," delivering a performance marked by clarity, warmth, and a deep connection to the storytelling. Tommy Ferolano brought youthful energy and sincerity to "Where I Want to Be," while Kylie Heyman's moving interpretation of "I Dreamed a Dream" stood out for its emotional honesty and vocal control.

The duet "You Matter to Me," performed by Ann Stein and Jared Goodwin, offered a moment of tenderness and balance, highlighting the chemistry between the two performers. Mar Di Meglio returned to the stage with "Breathe," delivering a grounded and introspective performance that contrasted beautifully with the grander selections of the evening.

Tommy Ferolano's "If I Sing" was thoughtful and expressive, followed by another emotional highlight from Kylie Heyman in "I Miss the Mountains," a performance rich with vulnerability and dramatic nuance. Christopher Scanlon brought charm and seasonal warmth with "My Simple Xmas Wish," before Ann Stein offered a heartfelt and sincere "I Don't Know How to Love Him."

One of the most powerful moments of the night came with Jared Goodwin's "Gethsemane," a demanding piece delivered with intensity and emotional conviction. Christopher Scanlon returned with a stirring performance of "I Am Changing," showcasing both vocal strength and emotional growth. The evening concluded with John Easterlin's elegant and timeless rendition of "So in Love," providing a fitting and graceful close to the concert.

This performance marked one of Scott Siegel's final shows of 2025, closing the year with a celebration of Broadway's enduring legacy. As 2026 begins, the upcoming lineup at 54 Below promises an exciting and vibrant continuation of this tradition, signaling a year filled with compelling performances and unforgettable musical moments at one of New York's most beloved venues.