10 Videos To Psych Us Out For SEAN HARKNESS AND THE UNUSUAL SUSPECTS at Chelsea Table + Stage September 21st

The hot, hot, hot rock cover band heads to Chelsea Table + Stage.

Sep. 20, 2022  

10 Videos To Psych Us Out For SEAN HARKNESS AND THE UNUSUAL SUSPECTS at Chelsea Table + Stage September 21st Prolific guitar artist and band leader Sean Harkness will play Chelsea Table + Stage tomorrow night, September 21st, at 7 pm with a simulcast live stream for out of town fans (or folks who just don't want to leave the house).

The band Sean Harkness & The Unusual Suspects is one of the industry's most popular bands, creating new musical explorations into songs well-known and equally well-loved by bands whose hits have played the radios of generations past. The exquisite quality of the music has made the band a favorite of the Broadway World Cabaret team, who has spent the last few days down the rabbit hole, looking through the YouTube Machine for as many videos of Sean and co. as could be found.

Enjoy some of those findings below but get a ticket to the show HERE and to the live stream HERE.

1. Promo Reel

2. Zanzibar

3. House of Cards

4. Skylark

5. HANA

6. 2011 MAC Awards

7. Diggin' My Grave

8. Lovely Day

9. Music at the Mansion

10. Promotional Reel

Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)


