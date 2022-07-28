Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

10 Videos To Get Us Pumped For AN EVENING WITH ORFEH AND ANDY KARL at Chelsea Table + Stage

The Dynamic Duo of Broadway and the Concert Stage will debut at the new nightclub August 4th.

Jul. 28, 2022  

10 Videos To Get Us Pumped For AN EVENING WITH ORFEH AND ANDY KARL at Chelsea Table + Stage Tony Award nominated actors and heart winning married couple Orfeh and Andy Karl are two of the hottest people and one of the hottest duo acts in the concert industry. With sold out houses every time they play, the Karls have played their duo show all over the country, most notably at Lincoln Center and most regularly at 54 Below. Next month Orfeh and Andy will take their first bow at the new Chelsea-based club Chelsea Table + Stage and Broadway World Cabaret is checking out some of their incredible performancs from the past, to whet everyone's whistle for the ferocity that is due to come.

For information and reservations to the August 4th performance of AN EVENING WITH ORFEH AND Andy Karl visit the Chelsea Table + Stage website HERE.

1. We Belong

2. Purple Rain

3. Yesterday/Time After Time/Shallow

4. Feed Me (Git It!)

5. I Gotta Make It Like a Nail (and Press On)

6. History

7. Live At Lincoln Center

8. At Birdland on Halloween

9. Elaborate Lives

10. Kiss

Photo of Orfeh and Andy Karl by Jenny Anderson



