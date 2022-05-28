10 Videos To Celebrate The Return To Birdland Of Natalie Douglas

The venerated cabaret singer Natalie Douglashas made her artistic home-away-from-home for many years Birdland, the legendary jazz club in Midtown Manhattan West. When the club reopened last year, there was such a rush from artists, looking for a place to sing, that Ms. Douglas found all the slots filled up, until May. Finally, though, the happy day arrived when Natalie Douglas would present her new show on the Birdland stage, and fans flocked to see her last Monday, and all was right with the world.

There are those unlucky few who were not able to make the Douglas return to Birdland but there is happy news, yet, because Natalie Douglas returns next month on June 20th at 7 pm, and for the lucky people vacationing in Provincetown, Natalie Douglas will present a special show BRONZE GODDESSES OF THE SILVER SCREEN five days later on the 25th at 8 pm.

To celebrate the fact that this great performer of the cabaret and concert industry is back on stage, bringing her inimitable style and vocals to venues both intimate and expansive, Broadway World Cabaret has been looking at some of the YouTube magic that keeps the fans happy when a Natalie Douglas show is not readily available.

Make reservations to see Natalie Douglas at Birdland on June 20th HERE.

Information and reservations for Natalie Douglas in Provincetown June 25th are HERE.

THIS is the Natalie Douglas website.

See Kevin Alvey's photo essay of Natalie's return to Birdland HERE.

1. Get The Party Started

2. Stormy Weather

3. Sleepy Man

4. The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face

5. Ode To Billy Joe/Wade In The Water

6. Mr. Bojangles

7. I Don't Want To Walk Without You

8. His Eye Is On The Sparrow

9. Coronet Man

10. Losing My Mind