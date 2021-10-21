Will Smith Announces Live Performance at Kings Theatre

Grammy Award-winning rapper and Academy Award-nominated actor and producer Will Smith will make a stop in Brooklyn, NY at Kings Theatre on November 9, 2021 at 8p ET (doors at 6:30p) during his five-city tour to support his memoir, Will (on sale November 9, 2021.) Tickets are available to purchase here.

Will Smith: An Evening of Stories with Friends will launch in Smith's hometown of Philadelphia, PA on November 8th and also includes stops in Chicago, London, and Los Angeles. For the first time, Smith opens up fully about his life, tracing his learning curve to a place where outer success, inner happiness, and human connection are aligned. Joined by special guests, this will be an unforgettable evening sharing the profound journey that self-knowledge brings.

Fitbit is the title tour sponsor in support of Smith's path towards growth, his recent fitness journey, and the many "steps" that go into an international book tour.

Each ticket for Will Smith: An Evening of Stories with Friends includes a copy of Will Smith's memoir, Will, written with the help of Mark Manson, author of the multimillion-copy bestseller The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck.

Will Smith is an actor, producer, and musician, and a two-time Academy Award nominee and Grammy and NAACP award winner, who has enjoyed a diverse career encompassing films, television shows, and multi-platinum albums. He holds many box office records, including the most consecutive $100 million-grossing movies (eight). He and his wife founded the Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation to improve lives by providing invaluable resources to accelerate the growth of initiatives that focus on deepening individual and collective empowerment in the areas of arts and education, social empowerment, health and wellness, and sustainability.