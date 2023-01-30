Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Will Packer's PUT A RING ON IT Returns to OWN in March

Will Packer's PUT A RING ON IT Returns to OWN in March

The series premieres Friday, March 17th at 9 PM EST | 8 PM CST.

Jan. 30, 2023  

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network debuts season 4 of its successful relationship series "Put A Ring On It" Friday, March 17th at 9 PM EST | 8 PM CST, also available on the OWN app and discovery+. At the center of the emotionally-charged series are three couples embarking on the ultimate 'do or die' relationship test to determine whether they should ring wedding bells ... or call it quits.

Throughout the impassioned months-long experience, the Atlanta area couples will be guided by Relationship Coach Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson, who has been helping couples discover their truths and healthy romantic relationships for over 25 years.

Each week, the couples are pushed, stretched, and tested to confront THE ONE question they've been too afraid to ask: are they really ready for their 'happily ever after?' The couples go on a series of dates with other people to test the waters, and perhaps discover if there might be a better LOVE CONNECTION out there that they've been missing all along. Their goal: to decide whether it's time to go their separate ways, or make THE BIG LEAP and 'put a ring on it?'

"Put A Ring On It's" average viewership grew across each of its first three seasons, climbing +22% from Season 1 (364k P2+) to Season 3 (443k P2+). On average during its most-recent season, "Put A Ring On It" was the #1 cable telecast in its time period among African-American women and #1 non-sports cable telecast among African-American households and total viewers.

The show is executive produced by Will Packer for Will Packer Media and Jeff Spangler and Rob LaPlante, Lighthearted Entertainment. Anthony Sylvester also executive produces.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
VIDEO: Gabrielle Union Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Photo
VIDEO: Gabrielle Union Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
Actress Gabrielle Union makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Monday, January 30.  The “Truth Be Told” actress hilariously shares how her daughter is obsessed with being married to her best friend, aggressively making it known on a recent family vacation that included a speech at dinner. Watch videos now!
Television Academy Foundation Announces New Board Members Photo
Television Academy Foundation Announces New Board Members
The Television Academy Foundation has named four new members to its board of directors: Scott Evans, entertainment journalist, television personality and host of Access Hollywood; Alix Jaffe, executive vice president, television, at Village Roadshow Entertainment Group; Paula Williams Madison, and more.
Tim Realbuto Nominated for Chandler Award For BOBCAT MORETTI Photo
Tim Realbuto Nominated for Chandler Award For BOBCAT MORETTI
Newly LA-Based actor, also known for his countless New York stage and concert work, Tim Realbuto was nominated for Best Leading Actor In A Motion Picture for his gripping, brave, transformative performance as the title character in ‘BOBCAT MORETTI’ at the Chandler International Film Festival Awards.

From This Author - Michael Major


Joy Oladokun to Join John Mayer's Spring Arena Tour as Direct SupportJoy Oladokun to Join John Mayer's Spring Arena Tour as Direct Support
January 30, 2023

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Joy Oladokun will join John Mayer’s first-ever solo acoustic arena tour this spring serving as direct support at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, Chicago’s United Center, St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center and Denver’s Ball Arena among others. 
From Fall to Spring Announce New Album 'RISE'From Fall to Spring Announce New Album 'RISE'
January 30, 2023

Germany's From Fall to Spring have announced their debut album RISE, The band also shared the video for the new track 'DRAW THE LINE.' Watch it now! RISE will be available on CD and limited colored vinyl, together with merch options in the Arising Empire Shop, Impericon or EMP.
Barenaked Ladies Announce Last Summer On Earth 2023 TourBarenaked Ladies Announce Last Summer On Earth 2023 Tour
January 30, 2023

Barenaked Ladies launched their Last Summer on Earth tours in 2012, the year the ancient Mayan calendar had predicted Earth would cease to be. Naturally, BNL seized the opportunity to have a little fun with the idea, and they wound up having so much fun that they’ve repeated the tour seven of the last 12 summers.
VIDEO: Gabrielle Union Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVIDEO: Gabrielle Union Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
January 30, 2023

Actress Gabrielle Union makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Monday, January 30.  The “Truth Be Told” actress hilariously shares how her daughter is obsessed with being married to her best friend, aggressively making it known on a recent family vacation that included a speech at dinner. Watch videos now!
Television Academy Foundation Announces New Board MembersTelevision Academy Foundation Announces New Board Members
January 30, 2023

The Television Academy Foundation has named four new members to its board of directors: Scott Evans, entertainment journalist, television personality and host of Access Hollywood; Alix Jaffe, executive vice president, television, at Village Roadshow Entertainment Group; Paula Williams Madison, and more.
share