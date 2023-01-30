Will Packer's PUT A RING ON IT Returns to OWN in March

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network debuts season 4 of its successful relationship series "Put A Ring On It" Friday, March 17th at 9 PM EST | 8 PM CST, also available on the OWN app and discovery+. At the center of the emotionally-charged series are three couples embarking on the ultimate 'do or die' relationship test to determine whether they should ring wedding bells ... or call it quits.

Throughout the impassioned months-long experience, the Atlanta area couples will be guided by Relationship Coach Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson, who has been helping couples discover their truths and healthy romantic relationships for over 25 years.

Each week, the couples are pushed, stretched, and tested to confront THE ONE question they've been too afraid to ask: are they really ready for their 'happily ever after?' The couples go on a series of dates with other people to test the waters, and perhaps discover if there might be a better LOVE CONNECTION out there that they've been missing all along. Their goal: to decide whether it's time to go their separate ways, or make THE BIG LEAP and 'put a ring on it?'

"Put A Ring On It's" average viewership grew across each of its first three seasons, climbing +22% from Season 1 (364k P2+) to Season 3 (443k P2+). On average during its most-recent season, "Put A Ring On It" was the #1 cable telecast in its time period among African-American women and #1 non-sports cable telecast among African-American households and total viewers.

The show is executive produced by Will Packer for Will Packer Media and Jeff Spangler and Rob LaPlante, Lighthearted Entertainment. Anthony Sylvester also executive produces.