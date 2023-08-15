Video: Watch the Trailer For THE PERSIAN VERSION

Sony Pictures Classics has unveiled the trailer for The Persian Version. The film is opening only in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on October 13, 2023. It will expand in Washington DC, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Phoenix, San Diego, Philadelphia, Boston, and Houston, opening only in theaters nationwide on November 3, 2023.

The cast includes Layla Mohammadi, Niousha Noor, Kamand Shafieisabet, Bijan Daneshmand, Bella Warda, Chiara Stella, Tom Byrne, and Shervin Alenabi. The film was written, directed, and produced by Maryam Keshavarz.

Coming from two countries at odds with each other, Iranian-American Leila (Mohammadi) strives to find balance and embrace her opposing cultures, while boldly challenging the labels society is so quick to project upon her. When her family reunites in New York City for her father’s heart transplant, Leila navigates her relationships from arms length in an effort to keep her “real” life separate from her family life.

However, when her secret is unceremoniously revealed, so are the distinct parallels between her life and that of her mother Shireen (Noor). Punctuated by a bright color palette, snappy comedic relief, and vibrant dance numbers, The Persian Version delivers an honest portrayal of a woman who remains unapologetically herself, blended seamlessly into a heartfelt story about family, belonging, and the undeniable influence of pop music.

Winning both the Audience Award and the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award in the U.S. Dramatic Competition at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, writer-director-producer Maryam Keshavarz delivers a universal and timely story of the Iranian and the Iranian-American experience.

Watch the new trailer here: