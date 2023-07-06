Video: Watch Terrence Mann in the FOUNDATION Season Two Trailer

With one week until the debut of the highly anticipated second season of Apple TV+’s hit, epic saga “Foundation,” Apple has unveiled a second trailer ahead of the premiere.

From storyteller David S. Goyer and based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories, “Foundation” stars an acclaimed ensemble cast led by Emmy Award nominees Jared Harris and Lee Pace, alongside rising stars Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey.

The 10-episode second season of “Foundation” will debut globally with the first episode on Friday, July 14, followed by new episodes weekly every Friday through September 15.

More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in “Foundation” season two. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself.

The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. The monumental adaptation of “Foundation” chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.

Season two of “Foundation” also stars returning cast members Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton and Terrence Mann and introduces new characters and stars, including Isabella Laughland (‘Brother Constant’), Kulvinder Ghir (‘Poly Verisof’), Ella-Rae Smith (‘Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion'), Holt McCallany (‘Warden Jaegger Fount’), Rachel House (‘Tellem Bond’), Nimrat Kaur (‘Yanna Seldon’), Ben Daniels (‘Bel Riose’) and Dimitri Leonidas (‘Hober Mallow’).

“Foundation” is produced for Apple by Skydance Television and led by showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer, with Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bill Bost, Robin Asimov and Marcy Ross also serving as executive producers.

“Foundation: The Official Podcast,” a companion podcast to the drama series, is hosted by Jason Concepcion & David Goyer, and produced by Pineapple Street Studios with Max Linsky, Jenna Weiss-Berman and Bari Finkel serving as executive producers. The entire first season is available now on Apple Podcasts.

Watch the new trailer here:



