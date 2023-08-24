Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW Season Three Trailer As the Future of UBA Gets Put in Danger

The 10-episode third season of "The Morning Show" will make its highly anticipated return on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

Apple TV+ TODAY debuted the trailer for the emotionally charged and dramatic third season of its award-winning and widely acclaimed hit series, “The Morning Show,” starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

The 10-episode third season of “The Morning Show” will make its highly anticipated return on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through November 8, 2023. 

In season three of “The Morning Show,” the stakes are high as the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the BRINK when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom. Along with Witherspoon and Aniston, the star-studded season three ensemble cast is led by Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie, and Julianna Margulies. 

The Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award-winning drama, which has already received an early renewal for season four, is showrun and executive produced by Charlotte Stoudt, and directed and executive produced by Mimi Leder. The series is produced by the studio Media Res, and executive produced by Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, along with Stoudt and Leder; Aniston and Kristin Hahn executive produce through Echo Films; Witherspoon executive produces alongside Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine. 

Fans can catch up on the complete first and second seasons of “The Morning Show,” now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

In its first season, “The Morning Show” landed an Emmy Award for Crudup’s performance as 'Cory Ellison,' in addition to a SAG Award for  Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Aniston's powerful performance as 'Alex Levy.’ Director Mimi Leder has been honored with an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series nomination for helming the season one finale. The debut season of the series also landed a Critics Choice Award, and received nominations from the Television Critics Association for Outstanding New Program and a TV Choice Award for Best New Drama.

The second season of “The Morning Show” received Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Reese Witherspoon; Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Billy Crudup, who also won the award for season one; and, Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, Marcia Gay Harden. 

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 373 wins and 1,551 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

Watch the new trailer here:






