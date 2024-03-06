Video: Watch Anne Hathaway in THE IDEA OF YOU Trailer With Nicholas Galitzine

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch the trailer for THE IDEA OF YOU, which will have its World Premiere at SXSW Festival on March 16th as the Closing Night Film and will launch Globally on Prime Video May 2nd.

The Idea Of You captures the essence of the acclaimed book of the same name by Robinne Lee published in 2017, bringing Solène and Hayes’ love story to life. ‘Solene’ is played by Anne Hathaway and August Moon lead singer ‘Hayes’ is played by Nicholas Galitzine.

Plus, listen to “Dance Before We Walk” the debut single from August Moon from the forthcoming soundtrack which will be released by Arista Records on May 2nd.

The film marks Director Michael Showalter’s return to the SXSW Film Festival after six years where he debuted and presented numerous projects such as Hello My Name is Doris (2015) and The Big Sick (2017), both of which won the Audience Award at the festival.

Featured in the trailer, the lead single "Dance Before We Walk” from the film’s soundtrack is out now via Arista Records. Listen HERE via all digital platforms. The full Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will be available in tandem with the film’s release. Pre-Order available HERE.

The Idea of You centers on Solène (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mom who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest BOY BAND on the planet.

When Solène must step in to chaperone her teenage daughter’s trip to the Coachella Music Festival after her ex bails at the last minute, she has a chance encounter with Hayes and there is an instant, undeniable spark. As they begin a whirlwind romance, it isn’t long before Hayes’ superstar status poses unavoidable challenges to their relationship, and Solène soon discovers that life in the glare of his spotlight might be more than she bargained for.

The cast also features Ella Rubin, Annie Mumolo, Reid Scott, Perry Mattfeld, Jordan Aaron Hall, Mathilda Gianopoulos, Raymond Cham Jr., Jaiden Anthony, Viktor White, and Dakota Adan.

Watch the trailer here: