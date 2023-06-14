Video: Netflix Debuts QUARTERBACK Trailer Ahead of July Debut

Netflix has released the trailer for QUARTERBACK. The new, eight episode series will debut on July 12.

The series gives unprecedented access to Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota on and off the field. For the first time ever, the NFL allowed quarterbacks to be mic’d up for every single game of a season.

As Netflix’s first partnership with the NFL, Quarterback is a new sports series that takes a unique look at each season, told through the lens of NFL quarterbacks. For the first time ever, the NFL allowed quarterbacks to be mic’d up for every single game of a season.

The series features exclusive, unprecedented access to Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota from the beginning of the 2022 season to its conclusion, following them on and off the field, from inside the huddle with teammates to inside their homes with their families.

The series features behind-the-scenes of the biggest moments of the season, as Mahomes set an NFL record for total offense on his way to winning the league and SUPER BOWL MVP awards; Cousins engineered the greatest comeback in NFL history and led the Minnesota Vikings to an NFC North Division title; and Mariota took over as the starting quarterback with the Atlanta Falcons.

Quarterback is produced by NFL Films, Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions. Executive Producers including Peyton Manning for Omaha Productions and Ross Ketover, Pat Kelleher and Keith Cossrow for NFL Films.

Watch the new trailer here: