Vicki Barbolak Announces New Show BIG GIRLS DON'T CRY

Comedian, Vicki Barbolak announced her NEW Live Online Weekly Show, Big Girls Don't Cry, launches on March 1st. Barbolak was a finalist on America's Got Talent in 2018 and was featured on both America's Got Talent, The Champions and Britain's Got Talent, The Champions in 2019. The show celebrates the beauty in all of us! With an emphasis on making the most out of being a curvy girl, Barbolak will also welcome skinnies and fellas with open arms and a ham sandwich!

There be real life hacks and practical advice, but expect more impractical and wacky advice lovingly shared! Barbolak will be joined by co-host, the hilarious Amber Rose who describes herself as a sexy plus size mother of two sons. She owns the Facial Lounge in Newport Beach CA and squeezes in comedy when her kids are with there father. Together, they will dish, laugh, drink and take questions live. This will be everyone's chance to learn what it takes to be a true Trailer Park Trophy Wife.

Joining Vicki Barbolak and Amber Rose is Mike Vinn. Vinn has performed all over the country with some of the biggest names in comedy, earned the honor of being January 2012's Comic of the Month (according to SanDiego.com), as well as been written about and quoted for a number of different publications, made guest appearances in a hand full of news and radio shows and can be seen in VetTV's Madatory Fun stand up series.

The show will be broadcast in Youtube and Facebook. It will also be available as a podcast on iTunes. For more information please go to www.VickiBarbolak.com

Vicki Barbolak is one of America's funniest and most authentic comedians. She was a fan favorite and top 10 finalist on Season 13 of America's Got Talent in 2018 on NBC. Howie Mandel told Vicki and America, "I think you just came up with your own sitcom, you're wonderful I love you." And Simon said, "I think you're the best comedian we've had on this show." Vicki was also featured on the 2019 AGT Champions and Britain's Got Talent Chamopns.

When Vicki was 38 years young, she saw an ad for a stand-up comedy class. That class changed her life. Vicki quickly realized that making people laugh gave her more happiness than she ever dreamed possible. After a few years of open mic nights, Vicki was taken under the wing of Mitzi Shore, owner of The Comedy Store where Vicki developed as a Comedian. E! Entertainment, in its True Hollywood Story of the Comedy Store and its owner, Mitzi Shore, predicted Vicki would be the next "breakout star" to come out of that famed institution.

Drawing on her roller-coaster life of working in a family carpet business owned by her dad, a former Pittsburgh Steeler, dueling with ex-husbands who think alimony is an Italian ice-cream flavor and raising two great kids all while living in the ultra posh Vista Manor Trailer Park near San Diego. Vicki has created a comic persona that has earned her well-deserved praise. She is considered unique both in the character she has created as well as the fresh material she consistently delivers.

In 2007 Vicki won Nickelodeon's "America's Funniest Mom" show hosted by Roseanne Barr. Roseanne was so impressed that she hired Vicki as one of her writers and requested that Vicki open for her at the New York New York Casino in Las Vegas. In addition to being crowned as America's Funniest Mom, Mark Ross and Bob Reid, Talent Coordinators for the Jay Leno Show selected Vicki for the 2010 Jay Leno Laugh Squad. Family Circle Magazine's September 2011 Issue profiles Vicki as an Expert in Joke Telling for their feature article, "How to Do Anything Better".

Vicki's true story about performing Stand up at a funeral was included in Mark Schiff and Rich Snyder's Best Selling Book, "I Killed, Road Stories from America's Top Comics".

Vicki was one of six comediennes winning a nationwide search for "Jenny's Comedy Diva's" on the Jenny Jones Show. Vicki also was the first winner of "California's Funniest Female" Contest. Vicki is also the proud winner of the "Russian River Gay Comedy Festival."

Since being on AGT, Vicki Barbolak has embarked on an international tour and is selling out shows everywhere.

