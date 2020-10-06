VIDI SPACE Announces FEAR/TOBER

Explore “Farm on Round Top Road” (the basis for “The Conjuring” movie) and more!

VIDI SPACE welcomes the arrival of the scariest month of all with FEAR/TOBER, highlighted by the first ever Shocktober virtual haunted house benefitting the Virginia based non-profit, The Arc of Loudon, and Nick Groff's highly anticipated, brand new series, "Death Walker."

But the chills don't stop there. The FEAR/TOBER lineup is packed full of brand new, never-before-seen content and live events.

You'll have the chance to explore and investigate the infamous "Farm on Round Top Road" (the basis for "The Conjuring" movie) live streamed over 3 days including a LIVE seance and investigation with Nick Groff (Ghost Adventures, Paranormal Lockdown, Ghosts of Shepherdstown), Cory and Jennifer Heinzen (Owners of The Farm on Round Top Road), Exorcist and Psychic couple Father Larry and Debbie Elward, and Eclectic Witch Megan Deputy (The Ghost Finders TV show on Vidi.Space / AmazonPrime). Youtube stars Exploring with Josh and Sinematic Seth will even be dropping by the location.

Watch as the scariest board EVER collected by The Talking Board Historical Society is used at The Satanic Temple in Salem, MA. Discover the truth about one of New Jersey's most famous urban legends. Participate in a special Halloween auditory experience by creating movies with your mind and Audiojack. And follow VIDI SPACE for the full list of upcoming content being announced each week!

Visit https://experience.vidi.space to sign up for your 14 day free trial. Cancel anytime. Use Coupon Code FEARTOBER for 50% off your first 12 month subscription. Don't want another subscription? No problem. Each event will have a Pay-Per-View option available. The VIDI SPACE platform has free downloadable applications on iOS, Android, tvOS (Apple TV), Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku. Join the live chat and watch all month long together! #FearTober

Here are some major highlights of content being included in this year's FEAR/TOBER lineup:

NEW SERIES

"DEATH WALKER"

Season 1 Releases on Halloween - Pre-Orders Now Available

Death Walker - A person who walks among the dead. This Halloween, the all-new highly anticipated series, Death Walker, drops exclusively on VIDI SPACE hosted by world renowned paranormal researcher, Nick Groff (of Paranormal Lockdown, GHOST ADVENTURES and Ghosts of Shepherdstown). The show focuses on Nick's solo journey into understanding different reasons why various locations are haunted. In its unique format, two locations are compared each episode highlighting different paranormal theories where he delves into the concept of time, the impact of crime events, realizing not everything is a ghost and expanding the definition of paranormal phenomena. Are you a Death Walker? (5 one-hour episodes) #DeathWalker

Downloadable/Embeddable Promo Link: https://vimeo.com/46506416

NEW SPECIALS

"SHOCKTOBER" (Four Live Streamed Experiences)

Last Two Fridays and Saturdays of October - Pre-Orders Now Available

Tickets are available at shocktober.org and experience.vidi.space. All proceeds benefit The Arc of Loudon. Founded in 1967, The Arc of Loudoun advocates for, educates, serves, and supports people with disabilities and their families, serving more than 6,000 people each year including people with disabilities, their families, caregivers, educators, advocates; Arc Volunteers; and members of the law enforcement, first responder and judicial system communities. Learn more thearcofloudoun.org.

Experience Virginia's most haunted house like never before. Virtually walk THE HAUNTED halls of Carlheim Manor and the Well of Souls and get ten hours of terror straight to your TV. Bravely explore the mansion in real-time with professional paranormal investigator, Nick Groff, and experience the Well of Souls with actress Nikki Blonksy. On Halloween night - it's your turn. A first-person walkthrough (or should we say scare-through) encountering the haunt, terrors and paranormal investigations that make the mansion one of the scariest in the country.

"Having to cancel our in-person Shocktober season is a real blow to The Arc, not only for the loss of critical revenue needed to support our mission-to advocate for, educate, serve, and support people with disabilities and their families-but also for the disappointment that this news brings to hundreds of volunteers and thousands of fans," stated CEO Lisa Kimball. "With these virtual options to experience Shocktober, we hope our community and Shock fans around the world will enjoy supporting our life-transforming work while planning their in-person 2021 visits to THE HAUNTED Carlheim Manor in Leesburg."

Elizabeth Saint, President and CEO of VIDI SPACE, said she felt compelled to not only utilize the indie streaming platform to bring their audience a unique experience, but also viewed this as an opportunity to further showcase independent content creators while simultaneously supporting a local organization. "Being a small business in Virginia, my heart went out to a local non-profit when the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. It hasn't been an easy year for any of us. Just before the shutdowns, The Arc of Loudoun graciously sponsored our first annual VIDI SPACE Film Festival, and I felt uniquely positioned to help in their time of need. It's been a true honor to donate our resources and production over the last couple months to provide an unforgettable experience for the whole family. This Halloween, we are coming to you!"

Can you handle TEN HOURS of terror? Now's your chance to find out.

Whether you're a VIDI subscriber or Pay-Per-View customer you can grab access to:

October 23rd @ 9/8c pm - Nikki Blonksy

October 24th @ 9/8c pm - Nick Groff

October 30th @ 9/8c pm - Wayde Byard

October 31st @ 9/8c pm - Your turn, First Person POV

Once you view the livestream, watch it again and again - your episodes never expire

Bonus Episode - Ghost Hunt at Carlheim Manor with the manor's HAUNTED HISTORY dating back to 1872.

"A SEANCE REVISITED" (Three-Day Live Streamed Event)

Starts, October 29th at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT

End, October 31st at Midnight PT

Experience the house most famous for its association with The Conjuring (2013) horror movie like never before! It is likely the most haunted house in America, revealed in detail by the Perron family who once dwelled within its walls for a decade during the 1970s.

The live stream starts early Thursday morning to kick off the three-day event with static cameras throughout the location. Pop up paranormal investigations and guests will be joining us outside of the main portion of the event Friday including Youtube stars Exploring with Josh and Sinematic Seth joining to stream.

October 30th at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

LIVE 3 HOUR EVENT! The Warrens once performed a séance at this very location, and we will be doing so again on Devil's Night.

Tickets Available Here: http://show.ps/l/5dba73b2/

Special Guests:

Nick Groff (Ghost Adventures, Paranormal Lockdown, Ghosts of Shepherdstown)

Cory and Jennifer Heinzen (Owners of The Farm on Round Top Road)

Exorcist and Psychic couple Father Larry and Debbie Elward

Eclectic Witch Megan Deputy (The Ghost Finders TV show on Vidi.Space / AmazonPrime).

John Huntington and Joe Rainone

"THE END OF THE WORLD" (One-Hour Special)

October 31st at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT

"He was fixed on killing her!!! Her friend ended up stabbing him to make him stop." The Talking Board Historical Society supplies the scariest board EVER collected currently being housed at the Salem Witch Board Museum to the Satanic Temple. A board that compelled an 18 year old to try and kill his sister. What happens when you use a spirit board in front of Baphomet at The Satanic Temple? Tune in to find out.

"THE MALVERN VILLISCA EXPERIMENT" (Live One-Hour Special)

TBA

Johnny Houser, Josh Heard and Paul Kocsis team up to conduct an experiment between two infamous Iowa locations: The Malvern Manor and the Villisca Axe Murder House.

NEW DOCUMENTARIES

"JPR EXPERIENCE: MISSOURI STATE PENITENTIARY" (Two-Hour Special)

Premieres Monday, October 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

JPR is joined by Seth and Jesse Alne of CCPI and Jessica and Charles Bruce III as they experience their first ever night locked inside a 184 year old prison, with an exclusive first look inside the Buried Cells and Recreational Cages.

"HAUNTED ROOTS DOCUMENTARY"

Saturday, October 31st at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

Former residents speak publicly for the first time about what it's like to live inside an urban legend that has gained national attention over the years - the infamous Basking Ridge Devil's Tree and The Devil's Farmhouse. New Jersey just got weirder. A film by Matt Vilade and Will Cook.

NEW EPISODES

"SOUNDS SCARY"

Sounds Scary invites you to join hosts, Ryan Cultrera and James Oster (aka JimmyO) as they lead viewers into the world of music, sound and horror. The two are joined each episode by filmmakers, artists, musicians and more as they discuss behind the scenes secrets, music, influences and even share a spooky story or two. Step inside this insightful, funny, engaging and spooky soundscape of Sounds Scary!

Friday, October 9th at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT

Join host Ryan Cultrera as he sits down with the man who wrote his favorite movie, Jaws. Carl Gottlieb joins Sounds Scary for a special two part episode. In part one, Ryan and Carl meet in person to talk about the locations of the film, writing for Spielberg, and behind the scenes stories. In part two, Carl returns via zoom to talk about the relevancy of Jaws during covid, the soundtrack, and the legacy of the movie as it turns 45. Tune in, and remember, stay out of the water.

Friday, October 23 at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT

In the season finale of Sounds Scary, hosts James "JimmyO" Oster and Ryan Cultrera welcome the legendary Kevin Smith! The writer/director/actor/storyteller dives into the world of Tusk, Red State and so much more! If you've ever wondered what might have been with the much discussed feature Moose Jaws from the True North trilogy, tune in and find out what might have been right here! Insightful, funny, and just a flat out terrific conversation with one of the coolest fellas this side of Comic Con! And don't worry, more great stories coming to season two of Sounds Scary!

"LIVE VIDI AUDIOJACK SESSIONS INCLUDING HALLOWEEN SPECIAL"

This year, VIDI SPACE partnered with Audiojack to bring very special live video sessions every Friday featuring Directors, TV Personalities, Actors, Producers and Writers. An Audiojack is an audio-based movie. No words, no music, and no video. Hundreds of sounds are edited together to tell a story for your imagination. Join Audiojack founder, David Tobin, Elizabeth Saint and their featured guests each session via Zoom. Follow VIDI's social media accounts for each week's Zoom link. Audiojack Official Website: https://www.audiojack.com

Friday, October 9th at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

Special Guest: Matt Harry - Writer, filmmaker, editor. Author of Sorcery for Beginners and the sequel Cryptozoology for Beginners.

Friday, October 30th at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Special Guest: TBA

"TAROT DATE WITH KEN BOGGLE"

New Episode Released Every Friday

Ken Boggle has been studying, reading, and using the Tarot for more than 25 years, traveling all over the world for his clients. Now you get to be a part of Ken's journey with the world's first tarot card reading show! Each episode, Ken helps his clients find clarity with past, present and future life challenges.

"BURIED SECRETS PARANORMAL"

Saturday, October 31st at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

The BSP Crew returns this Halloween season by investigating their biggest location yet!The Historic Jefferson Hotel.

"WINCHESTER MYSTERY HOUSE: GHOST FINDERS SPECIAL"

TBA

Join British host & Spirit Medium Rob Thompson, Witch Megan Deputy and Paranormal Investigator and Author Daniel Klaes as they investigate alleged haunted locations around the country. Over the last ten years The Ghost Finders have revealed some of the most compelling paranormal footage* EVER captured on film.

ABOUT VIDI SPACE

Elizabeth Saint (of Ghosts of Shepherdstown), Justin Narragon (Paranormal Lockdown), and Nick Groff (of Paranormal Lockdown, GHOST ADVENTURES and Ghosts of Shepherdstown) founded VIDI SPACE as a streaming platform for unique programming of acquired and original content defined as a SPACE for indie content creators to be SEEN. VIDI offers access to their full library at a monthly or annual fee. Rental and purchase options are available on select content as well as a Pay-Per-View (PPV) option every Friday when they premiere new content live with Watch and Chat parties. VIDI SPACE began as an online platform for niche genres in horror, haunting, paranormal, documentary, and Science fiction. Since the launch in 2018, it has evolved into a network dedicated to showcasing independent filmmakers in all genres. In February 2020, the first annual VIDI SPACE FILM FESTIVAL (VSFF) was hosted in Reston, VA receiving submissions in over 22 countries worldwide.

The platform has free downloadable applications on iOS, Android, tvOS (Apple TV), Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku.

