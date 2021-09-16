VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE SECRET OF SINCHANEE

Vertical Entertainment has announced the release of Steven Grayhm's The Secret of Sinchanee. Following a string of awards on the international festival circuit, The Secret of Sinchanee will be available in select theaters and on all major digital and cable platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Comcast, Spectrum, Cox and more.

Grayhm stars opposite Green Beret and former NFL player Nate Boyer ("Mayans M.C") and Tamara Austin ("The Walking Dead"), who play Boston homicide detectives lured to a small-town after the disappearance of a single mother. The Secret of Sinchanee also stars breakout Netflix child star Laila Lockhart Kraner ("Gabby's Dollhouse"), Jacob Schick (American Sniper, A Star Is Born), and Rudy Reyes ("Generation Kill").

The Secret of Sinchanee was produced by Steven Grayhm and Nate Boyer under their Team House Studios banner and Grayhm directed from his own script. Joe Newcomb (Dallas Buyers Club) served as executive producer through Truth Entertainment.

Watch the trailer here:

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/wYXhpuqpZ50" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>