VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Season Two of ABC's BIG SKY

ABC has released an extended trailer for season two of Big Sky!

"Big Sky" follows private detectives Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt as they reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, which they soon discover may not be as straightforward a case as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of that accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny's past, a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers and more mysterious familiar-and unfamiliar-faces.

Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, "Big Sky" is executive produced by David E. Kelley, Elwood Reid and Ross Fineman and is produced by 20th Television in association with A+E Studios. 20th Television is a part of Disney Television Studios.

Watch the trailer here: