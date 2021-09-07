VIDEO: Trailer for Netflix's NO ONE GETS OUT ALIVE

Netflix has released the trailer for its new thriller, No One Gets Out Alive.

The film follows Ambar (Cristina Rodlo), an immigrant IN SEARCH OF the American dream, but when she's forced to take a room in a boarding house, she finds herself in a nightmare she can't escape.

Directed by Santiago Menghini, the film is based on the Adam Nevill novel of the same name. It stars Cristina Rodlo and Marc Menchaca.

Ambar (Cristina Rodlo) is embarking on her American Dream after years spent dutifully tending to her terminally ill mother in Mexico. She arrives in Cleveland illegally, with very little money and unsuitable clothing for what's expected to be the coldest winter on record. After finding cash-in-hand work at a local garment factory, she rents the cheapest room available from Red (Marc Menchaca) in a near derelict boarding house.

Kept awake by the other tenants' sobbing, disturbing nightmares and strange unearthly noises echoing from the basement, Ambar begins to wonder exactly who - or what - lives inside the house with them. Soon it becomes clear that Ambar has walked into a trap, one where she will soon be introduced to the evil that has been lurking in the basement. Ambar must fight to escape her living nightmare, but in a house where no one listens to the screams, will she ever get out alive?

Watch the official trailer below: