Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Peacock Shares LADYKILLER Jena Friedman Comedy Special Trailer

The special will premiere on September 30.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 15, 2022  

This fall, Jena Friedman (Indefensible and Not Funny: Essays on Life) takes America by storm in her new comedy special, Ladykiller, premiering on Peacock Sept 30. The one-hour comedy set explores the myriad topics that affect women in the U.S. from crime to marriage and reproductive rights.

Throughout the special, Jena explores hot button issues facing women in modern day America with a no-holds-barred humor MAKING IT the most charged of her stand-up performances to date.

"I wasn't pregnant when I sold the special and Roe hadn't yet been overturned, so the confluence of those two things happening as I was prepping to tape  Ladykiller , made me really appreciate having a platform where I could talk about some of the things I have been losing sleep over since Roe was overturned, and to do so particularly before the midterms. I hope it will resonate with viewers, and on a personal level, it has been incredibly cathartic."

In her latest comedy special, Jena Friedman probes America's obsession with (dead) women, finding humor in marriage, motherhood, and murder.

Watch the new trailer here:

VIDEO: Peacock Shares LADYKILLER Jena Friedman Comedy Special Trailer
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Regional Awards

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Bravo Drops WINTER HOUSE Season Two TrailerVIDEO: Bravo Drops WINTER HOUSE Season Two Trailer
September 15, 2022

Amanda Batula, Jason Cameron, Craig Conover, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, Austen Kroll and Ciara Miller return with new friends Rachel Clark, Kory Keefer and Jessica Stocker. Special appearances from Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke from “Summer House,” and Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz from “Vanderpump Rules.” Watch the new video now!
Lecx Stacy Releases New 'Held My Gaze' EPLecx Stacy Releases New 'Held My Gaze' EP
September 15, 2022

Arriving alongside the EP is the official cinematic visual for his previously released single “Haunted Be Thy”. The spellbinding video directed by Eddie Mandall (070 Shake, Dijon, Boylife, Omar Apollo) offers a nod to the revolutionary 1997 film Gummo directed by Harmony Korine and finds Lecx on a harrowing voyage.
VIDEO: Netflix Debuts the Trailer for Nick Kroll's Netflix Stand-up Special DebutVIDEO: Netflix Debuts the Trailer for Nick Kroll's Netflix Stand-up Special Debut
September 15, 2022

Filmed at the Warner Theatre in Washington DC, in a set that is hilarious with an emotional undercurrent, Nick also shows a bit of his vulnerable side as he talks getting his heart broken for the first time at the ripe age of 33, the power of mothers, his journey to fatherhood, … and much more. Watch the new video trailer now!
Bailey Zimmerman Announces Debut EP 'Leave the Light On'Bailey Zimmerman Announces Debut EP 'Leave the Light On'
September 15, 2022

Skyrocketing breakout country artist Bailey Zimmerman has proven time and time again his dedication to putting fans first. After discovering a rough, unfinished demo of the song “Never Leave” online, social media followers of the rising country star quickly began sharing it with friends. Listen to the new single now!
Mauskovic Dance Band Share Title Track From New LP 'Bukaroo Bank'Mauskovic Dance Band Share Title Track From New LP 'Bukaroo Bank'
September 15, 2022

This Dutch powerhouse has already earned fans the world over for their unique take on post-punk, but on Bukaroo Bank their appeal grows even wider, having added a healthy dose of funk and psychedelic dub à la one of their main inspirations, the legendary Lee “Scratch” Perry. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!