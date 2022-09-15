VIDEO: Peacock Shares LADYKILLER Jena Friedman Comedy Special Trailer

This fall, Jena Friedman (Indefensible and Not Funny: Essays on Life) takes America by storm in her new comedy special, Ladykiller, premiering on Peacock Sept 30. The one-hour comedy set explores the myriad topics that affect women in the U.S. from crime to marriage and reproductive rights.

Throughout the special, Jena explores hot button issues facing women in modern day America with a no-holds-barred humor MAKING IT the most charged of her stand-up performances to date.

"I wasn't pregnant when I sold the special and Roe hadn't yet been overturned, so the confluence of those two things happening as I was prepping to tape Ladykiller , made me really appreciate having a platform where I could talk about some of the things I have been losing sleep over since Roe was overturned, and to do so particularly before the midterms. I hope it will resonate with viewers, and on a personal level, it has been incredibly cathartic."

In her latest comedy special, Jena Friedman probes America's obsession with (dead) women, finding humor in marriage, motherhood, and murder.

Watch the new trailer here: