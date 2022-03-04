Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Unveils THE ULTIMATUM Teaser Trailer

The first batch of new episodes from the series will be released on April 6.

Mar. 4, 2022  

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. Starting April 6th, new episodes of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On will roll out across 10 episodes following the couples' journeys

Six different couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn't quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued - and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on.

In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.

Watch the new teaser trailer for the series here:

