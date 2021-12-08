VIDEO: Netflix Shares TWENTYSOMETHINGS: AUSTIN Trailer

Netflix has released the official trailer for Twentysomethings: Austin. The series will be released in 2 parts - Part 1 (6 episodes) available on December 10 and Part 2 (6 episodes) available on December 17.

Would you leave behind everything you've ever known to start a new life in Austin with seven complete strangers? Twentysomethings: Austin launches this Friday.

In this new reality series, eight twenty-somethings set out to find success in life and love in Austin, Texas while learning to navigate the 'new normal' of 2020's America. Living together and leaning on each other, they experience the highs and lows that come with being an adult. After all, your twenties are a crazy, weird, and special time in your life, and you only get to live them once.