VIDEO: Netflix Shares TRIVIA QUEST Series Trailer

The new series will launch on April 1.

Mar. 3, 2022  

Trivia Quest, Netflix's first daily, interactive trivia series launches April 1, with one new episode available every day throughout the month (30 total).

Test your knowledge of history, art, science, entertainment and more across varying levels of difficulty in this interactive trivia series.

Each episode features 24 questions (12 standard and 12 hard) across categories including science, history, entertainment, sports, art and geography. Trivia Quest, produced by Daniel Calin and Vin Rubino of Sunday Sauce Productions, will be available on all supported Netflix devices.

Watch the new trailer here:

