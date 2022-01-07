VIDEO: Netflix Shares SUMMER HEAT Trailer

Summer Heat, the newest brazilian series by Netflix, debuts January 21, 2022. Watch the new trailer below!

Those who pass by the Hotel Maresia never leave the same way they entered. In this heavenly place, young staff members will discover the world and themselves in an unforgettable summer.

The cast includes Giovanna Lancellotti, Cynthia Senek, Jorge López, Gabz, André Luiz Frambach, and Giovanna Rispoli.

Watch the new trailer here: