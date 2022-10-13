Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Debuts FORTUNE FEIMSTER: GOOD FORTUNE Trailer

The special will be released on Netflix on October 28.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 13, 2022  

It's good to be Fortune Feimster. Her new Good Fortune comedy special will be released on Netflix on October 28.

Filmed at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater, the always loveable and incredibly charming comedian and actress is back for her second hour-long Netflix comedy special, Good Fortune.

Expanding on her confessional brand of comedy and how she's different than what meets the eye, Fortune reflects on her own good fortune, including some big life events she's experienced the last couple years like falling in love with her wife and the extravagant proposal she planned that didn't go as expected, and much more.

Watch the new trailer here:

Regional Awards

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More Nominated For American Music Awards - Full List of NominationsBeyoncé, Taylor Swift & More Nominated For American Music Awards - Full List of Nominations
October 13, 2022

Reigning Favorite Male Latin Artist Bad Bunny is this year’s most-nominated artist with eight nods. Powerhouses Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are the most-nominated female artists with six nominations. Close behind with five nominations each are Adele, Harry Styles, and The Weeknd, including Artist of the Year. Check out the full list of nominations!
VIDEO: Disney+ Shares SAVE OUR SQUAD WITH DAVID BECKHAM Original U.K. Series TrailerVIDEO: Disney+ Shares SAVE OUR SQUAD WITH DAVID BECKHAM Original U.K. Series Trailer
October 13, 2022

Co-produced by BAFTA and RTS Award-winning production company Twenty Twenty, and Studio 99, the global content and production studio co-founded by Beckham, “Save Our Squad with David Beckham” is a heart-warming series that sees David Beckham return to his East London roots to mentor Westward Boys. Watch the new video trailer now!
VIDEO: Netflix Debuts MATILDA THE MUSICAL Official Movie TrailerVIDEO: Netflix Debuts MATILDA THE MUSICAL Official Movie Trailer
October 13, 2022

Netflix has shared a new trailer and key art for the film adaptation of ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL. The new movie musical stars Oscar winner Emma Thompson, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, Sindhu Vee, Alisha Weir and Lashana Lynch. Watch the new video trailer and check out the new film poster photo now!
Latin American Original Docu-Series THE MONTANERS to Premiere on Disney+ in NovemberLatin American Original Docu-Series THE MONTANERS to Premiere on Disney+ in November
October 12, 2022

“The Montaners” follows the iconic family of the Montaners: Ricardo, Marlene, Mau, Ricky and Evaluna, and their significant others Stefi, Sara and Camilo, which have become a veritable phenomenon on social media and whose father is one of the greatest icons of Latin music. Watch the new video trailer now!
David Guetta's Livestream Is the Most Watched TikTok Live by a DJDavid Guetta's Livestream Is the Most Watched TikTok Live by a DJ
October 12, 2022

Recorded live and direct from the closing party for his legendary Ushuaïa F*** Me I’m Famous party in Ibiza, the stream racked up 638,400 unique viewers and will go down as the biggest TikTok live stream from a DJ, with Guetta gaining 100k new followers on the platform throughout the stream.