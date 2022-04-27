VIDEO: Netflix Debuts CHRISTINA P: MOM GENES Trailer
Christina P: Mom Genes premieres globally on Netflix this Mother’s Day, May 8th, 2022.
Christina P is back and better than ever in her new Netflix comedy special Mom Genes. No detail is too intimate as Christina hilariously shares the trials and tribulations of motherhood, marriage, and everything in between.
Filmed at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City, Christina P: Mom Genes premieres globally on Netflix this Mother's Day, May 8th, 2022.
Watch the new trailer here: