VIDEO: Netflix Debuts CHRISTINA P: MOM GENES Trailer

Christina P: Mom Genes premieres globally on Netflix this Mother’s Day, May 8th, 2022.

Apr. 27, 2022  

Christina P is back and better than ever in her new Netflix comedy special Mom Genes. No detail is too intimate as Christina hilariously shares the trials and tribulations of motherhood, marriage, and everything in between.

Filmed at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City, Christina P: Mom Genes premieres globally on Netflix this Mother's Day, May 8th, 2022.

Watch the new trailer here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!



