Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Hulu Drops STOLEN YOUTH: INSIDE THE CULT AT SARAH LAWRENCE Trailer

All three episodes premiere on Hulu February 9.

Jan. 05, 2023  

Check out the trailer and key art for Hulu's upcoming Original docu-series, "Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence." All three episodes premiere on Hulu February 9.

With unprecedented access, STOLEN YOUTH: INSIDE THE CULT AT SARAH LAWRENCE excerpts striking first-hand interviews with conman Larry Ray's victims and incorporates personal audio tapes and video recordings to tell the story of his grim 10 year influence over a group of young people.

The series follows the story from the cult's origins in 2010 on the Sarah Lawrence campus until its recent demise, when the last members find their own paths to survival.

Watch the new trailer here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Nicole Kidman to Star In & Executive Produce Paramount+ LIONESS Series Photo
Nicole Kidman to Star In & Executive Produce Paramount+ LIONESS Series
Nicole Kidman is set to star in the upcoming original series LIONESS alongside series leads Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira. Kidman will also serve as an executive producer under her production company, Blossom Films. From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, LIONESS is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.
VIDEO: OWN Shares LOVE & MARRIAGE: D.C. Season Two Trailer Photo
VIDEO: OWN Shares LOVE & MARRIAGE: D.C. Season Two Trailer
The second season of “Love & Marriage: D.C.” will introduce a new couple to the group, Joi Carter and Clifton Pettie, who became smitten on the Potomac iteration of OWN’s “Ready to Love” series, and were engaged earlier. The series continues to follow Erana and Jamie Tyler, and Ashley Silva and on-air personality DJ Quicksilva. Watch the video now!
Showtime Documentary Films Announces MURDER IN BIG HORN Photo
Showtime Documentary Films Announces MURDER IN BIG HORN
Directors Razelle Benally and Matthew Galkin craft a powerful portrait of tribal members and their communities within Big Horn County, Montana battling an epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) that has been prevalent since colonization. Watch the video trailer for the three-part docuseries now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Alberta Cross Announce New Album 'Sinking Ships'Alberta Cross Announce New Album 'Sinking Ships'
January 5, 2023

The visuals to accompany the new album project are equally poignant - the video which will drop in a couple of weeks is once again directed by Luis Velasco and shot on Super 8 cameras. Christopher Gee’s (British artist from Portsmouth, who lives and works on The Thames Estuary, Essex) paintings will be used throughout the campaign.
RAYE Reveals Tracklist for 'My 21st Century Blues'RAYE Reveals Tracklist for 'My 21st Century Blues'
January 5, 2023

RAYE has revealed the complete tracklist for the highly anticipated record set to include her current smash hit single “Escapism.” (feat. 070 Shake) in addition to previously released tracks like “Black Mascara.”, “Hard Out Here.”, and “The Thrill Is Gone.” Plus, check out upcoming tour dates with Lewis Capaldi and more!
VIDEO: Natasha Lyonne Stars In Rian Johnson's POKER FACE Series TrailerVIDEO: Natasha Lyonne Stars In Rian Johnson's POKER FACE Series Trailer
January 5, 2023

The 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series marks the television debut for the brilliant Rian Johnson (Glass Onion, Knives Out, Star Wars) and is executive produced by and stars Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll, Orange Is The New Black). Watch the new video trailer for the upcoming series now!
Object of Affection (mems of Fury, Death Bells) Announce Debut Album & Share Single 'Half Life'Object of Affection (mems of Fury, Death Bells) Announce Debut Album & Share Single 'Half Life'
January 5, 2023

Since the release of their 2020 S/T, self released EP and most recent single “Through and Through” (Suicide Squeeze), the band have already shared the stage with accomplished peers Ceremony, Fiddlehead, Special Interest, Gulch, so on. Watch the music video for the lead single now!
Bobby Weir Shares 'Greatest Story Ever Told' Live From Radio City Music HallBobby Weir Shares 'Greatest Story Ever Told' Live From Radio City Music Hall
January 5, 2023

Bobby Weir shares a live version of “Greatest Story Ever Told” featuring Tyler Childers, recorded at the very special Radio City Music Hall performances last year celebrating his beloved debut solo album, Ace. For two nights at the legendary venue, Weir and his band—Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack and Barry Sless on pedal steel.
share