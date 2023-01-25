Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: HBO Shares MARC MARON: FROM BLEAK TO DARK Trailer

MARC MARON: FROM BLEAK TO DARK debuts SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2023 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Legendary comedian and podcaster Marc Maron stars in his first-ever HBO comedy special filmed in front of a live audience at New York City's Town Hall. Over the course of a hilarious and deeply personal hour, Maron explores such universal topics as getting older, antisemitism and faith, and the superiority of having cats over children - especially during the pandemic.

The comedian also opens up about the loss of his partner in 2020 and reestablishing his complicated relationship with his father. Funny and fearless, MARC MARON: FROM BLEAK TO DARK showcases the comedian's expertly layered cynicism as he deftly weaves humor and pathos into his signature style of storytelling.

Marc Maron has four hit stand-up comedy specials including "More Later" (2015) on Epix, and "Thinky Pain" (2013), "Marc Maron: Too Real" (2017) and "End Times Fun" (2020), on Netflix which was nominated for a 2021 Critics' Choice Award. His landmark podcast "WTF with Marc Maron," that launched in 2009 and receives approximately 100 million listens per year, has become a phenomenon in the podcasting space.

Over the years, Marc has interviewed cultural icons such as former U.S. President Barack Obama, Keith Richards, Kate Winslet, and Robin Williams - which, earlier this year, became the first one-on-one podcast episode inducted into America's National Recording Registry.

Marc has starred in the Netflix comedy-drama series "Glow," and his scripted series "Maron" which aired for four seasons on IFC. He's had recent roles in films "Joker," "Spenser Confidential," "Sword of Trust," "Stardust," and the 2021 Aretha Franklin biopic, "Respect" alongside Jennifer Hudson.

Marc also stars in the feature film, "To Leslie," alongside Andrea Riseborough and Allison Janney, which premiered at SXSW and was released this past October. He portrayed Mr. Snake in the Dreamworks animated feature, "The Bad Guys," alongside Sam Rockwell and Lex Luthor, in "DC League of Super-Pets," alongside Dwayne Johnson, Keanu Reeves, and Kevin Hart.

Written and performed by Marc Maron; directed by Steven Feinartz; produced by Avalon; executive produced by David Martin, Kelly Van Valkenburg, and Marc Maron.

Watch the new trailer here:



