VIDEO: HBO Reveals New Trailer For LA LEYENDA NEGRA

LA LEYENDA NEGRA, which made its world premiere at Sundance 2020, and went on to screen at other top festivals including OUTFEST, hits HBO Latino and HBO Max later today. Leading up to its release, HBO has revealed a new trailer for Patricia Vidal Delgado's feature film.



LA LEYENDA NEGRA follows teenager Aleteia, who transfers to a new high school in Compton and struggles to make friends. As an El Salvadorian immigrant who has grown up in the United States, Aleteia has made underground activism her foundation for making her voice heard, but everything is thrown into jeopardy when her temporary protection status is compromised and her future becomes uncertain. She unexpectedly befriends Rosarito, a popular girl who is tired of her vapid clique and drawn to Aleteia's resilience, much to queen bee Monica's annoyance. As the girls grow closer, Aleteia becomes more determined than ever to fight for her right to stay in the home she has always known.

