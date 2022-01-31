VIDEO: HBO Max Shares AND JUST LIKE THAT… THE DOCUMENTARY Trailer

AND JUST LIKE THAT... THE DOCUMENTARY debuts Thursday, February 3 on HBO Max, timed to the "And Just Like That..." finale.

In the late '90s, "Sex and the City" took television by storm with its honest and hilarious perspective on love, relationships... and sex, earning legions of devoted fans. Over 20 years later, this exclusive and immersive documentary offers a unique behind-the-scenes look at the filming of the new chapter, "And Just Like That..."

Featuring new and returning cast members, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, as well as writers, costume designers, producers, and crew - many of whom reassume their previous positions - this loving tribute celebrates the return of Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda as they continue navigating their friendship and life in New York City.

The documentary features interviews with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Sarita Choudhury, and Michael Patrick King, as well as "And Just Like That..." costume designers, Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago.

Directed by Fabien Constant and executive produced by Sarah Jessica Parker, Alison Benson, Lydia Tenaglia and Chris Collins.

Watch the official trailer here: