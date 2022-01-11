VIDEO: 1091 Pictures Debuts Trailer for STUDENT BODY Horror Film

From 1091 Pictures, Student Body is a horror thriller from Writer/Director Lee Ann Kurr. The film stars Christian Camargo, Montse Hernandez, Cheyenne Haynes, HARLEY QUINN Smith, Austin Zajur, & Anthony Keyvan.

Student Body will be available digitally on February 8th. It can currently be pre-ordered on Apple TV and Prime Video here.

A distressing incident compels childhood best friends Jane and Merritt to take action against their high school math teacher, driving their splintered relationship into further turmoil and provoking deadly consequences.

Watch the new trailer here: