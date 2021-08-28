UNO, Featuring Salomé Robert-Murphy, is Set to Release This Fall

The crime short film 'UNO' was written and directed by Simeon Hu, who is most known for his previous titles 'The Untitled Portrait of Red' and 'Corona Date'. His latest film UNO will be releasing to the public on September 23rd 2021 across multiple platforms including YouTube and Vimeo. Though UNO was filmed in 2018, its post production was delayed due to COVID. With the world eager to consume new cinema, Hu was able to set a release date at last.

The film follows the story of two crooks who befriend a stranger, with an ulterior motive in doing so. The lead, a nameless 'Protagonist', is none other than Salomé Robert-Murphy, a young actor who has been claiming the spotlight this year.

Salomé Robert-Murphy is a French-British actress and model from London, England, now also based in New York City. She is a recent graduate of Tisch School of the Arts, where she split her time training at the notable Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute and Stonestreet Studios. She is most known for her work in HBO Max's GOSSIP GIRL reboot and the award-winning independent shorts 'Sell It To Me a Different Way' and 'Whale Talk'. Salomé is also the founder of 'The Self Series,' a YouTube platform for young actors to create and work on original content.

Payton Leihgeber and Stephen Law star alongside Robert-Murphy in the roles of Patricia, the Protagonist's partner-in-crime, and Michel, their victim. UNO marks an acting debut for Leihgeber, who is an Executive Assistant for Fox, Disney, and The Academy Awards. Stephen Law, who previously acted in 'Corona Date' alongside Hu, is primarily also a writer and director, most known for 'Au Revoir!' and 'One Summer Night'.

To see the cast in action, be sure to catch UNO's premiere this September 23rd!