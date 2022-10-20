Trevor Noah Returns To Netflix With New Comedy Special

Trevor Noah will return to Netflix with his new comedy special, I Wish You Would, which is set to be released on November 22.

I Wish You Would marks Trevor Noah's third original comedy special on Netflix, including Son of Patricia and Afraid Of The Dark.

Emmy and Grammy nominated writer, comedian Trevor Noah returns to Netflix in his new comedy special, I Wish You Would. True to form, Trevor hilariously shares revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication, and his love for curry.

The special was filmed at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, CA and was directed by David Paul Meyer

Trevor Noah serves as Executive Producer alongside Bob Bain, Norm Aladjem, Derek Van Pelt and Sanaz Yamin of Day Zero Productions.

Watch the announcement here: