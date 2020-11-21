Tony Todd's DESTINATION MARFA Acquired By Fairway Film Alliance

Los Angeles based Fairway Film Alliance has acquired worldwide rights to the surrealist science-fiction title Destination Marfa (Tony Todd, Stelio Savante) directed by Andy Stapp, in late news out of the American Film Market.

DESTINATION MARFA follows four lifelong friends who decide to veer off the road and venture into a small West Texas town known as Marfa, where they encounter mysterious lights as the line between reality and fantasy become increasingly blurred.

Tony Todd (Candyman) and Stelio Savante (Infidel) play opposing forces in the town of Marfa. Todd is also starring in Jordan Peele's upcoming Candyman. He is represented by Defining Artists and Jeff Goldberg Management. Savante was most recently seen starring opposite Jim Caviezel in the theatrically released Infidel, directed by Cyrus Nowrasteh. He is represented by SMS Talent and Opus Entertainment. Brittany Jo Alvarado, Kyle Colton, Marcus Jahn, Tracy Perez, Richard Riehle, Lisa Roumain, Neil Sandilands and Scot Scurlock co star. Producers are Stelio Savante and Starla Christian.

The film is the passion project of writer-director-executive producer Andy Stapp, and was shot on location throughout Texas.

Fairway Film Alliance is a Los Angeles based full service independent film sales agency and production company, founded by long time indie film veteran, Marty Poole. Fairway Film Alliance along with Rogue Arts has distributed or produced films that have appeared in the Sundance Film Festival, Slamdance Film Festival, Berlin Film Festival, and Toronto Film Festivals.