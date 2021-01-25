Tim Allen and Richard Karn Reunite For The HISTORY Channel's New Series ASSEMBLY REQUIRED

The History Channel sets the premiere date for its new nonfiction series "Assembly Required" starring and executive produced by Golden Globe® winner Tim Allen ("Last Man Standing," "Home Improvement") as he reunites with Richard Karn ("Pen15," "Home Improvement") who will serve as series host and executive producer, marking the 30th anniversary of the pair's original television debut. Additionally, the duo will be joined by woodworking do-it-yourself Youtube star April Wilkerson who will act as the series' own resident expert. In this new hourly, 10-episode competition series premiering Tuesday, February 23 at 10PM ET/PT Allen and Karn spotlight the best and brightest makers from across the country, as they compete head-to-head, to create mind-blowing builds-- everything from a dual all-season ice melter/leaf blower and all-in-one riding comfort mower to a do-it-yourself jacuzzi and BBQ bicycle -- which not only pushes each builder beyond their limits but challenges their inner fixer and inventor to build it bigger, better and more powerful. The series hails from producers Spoke Studios, ITV America and Boxing Cat Entertainment.

"They say a longtime friend is someone who responds with, 'This is by far your worst idea ever'...Fortunately, this was a great idea working with Richard" said Allen. "I loved those days doing 'Tool Time.' We both share a great appreciation of people who can solve a problem not by talking about it, but by 'doing' it with creativity and amazing building skills. Plus it gives me more time to make fun of his fake beard."

"Tim has always been jealous of my facial hair...mainly because when he grows his it looks a bit off...but I will say this has been one of his best ideas ever," said Karn." "Working alongside him has been the bright spot of this difficult year. We see eye to eye on a lot of things, but if nothing else this show has brought out the differences in our own personal design preferences and when you add in the creativity of our contestants, well let's just say, it brings me great joy to be a part of this!"

Each week, "Assembly Required" features three incredible makers who compete from their own home shops to create insane builds with their bare hands while both Allen and Karn Pop in virtually to deliver colorful commentary and oversee their work across two challenge rounds. Resident expert April Wilkerson serves as Tim and Richard's go-to source on the 'how and why' of each build, breaking down the complexities and giving the audience a bird's eye view of what our challengers are up against.

Round one consists of the "make-or-break challenge" where all three makers have 90 minutes to build an item of Allen and Karn's choosing while using the items specifically curated for them in their "mystery crates." Round one builds this season include a fire extinguisher, water fountain, treadmill and handheld vacuum to name a few. All three makers will test their final constructs for the guys with only two moving on to round two to compete in the "run-with-it challenge." Here they will have five full days to construct something that has never been created before by using the contents of another "mystery crate" as well as parts from their round one build. What the final two DON'T know is Wilkerson will throw a proverbial "wrench" into their plans with "April's Secret Challenge," covertly tricking up one of the parts, so it will require a surprise repair. This ensures they aren't just builders and inventors but also fixers. The final two builds will be shipped to Allen's workshop where he and Karn will personally test each creation based on three criteria -- quality, design and functionality. The winning maker takes home $5,000 in cash and the ultimate bragging rights.

"Assembly Required" is produced for The History Channel by Spoke Studios, ITV America and Boxing Cat Entertainment. Joining Allen and Karn as executive producers are Brent Montgomery, Ed Simpson, Joe Weinstock, Will Nothacker, Simon Thomas, Vince Cariati and Katherine D. Fox. Eli Lehrer, Mary E. Donahue and Max Micallef serve as executive producers for The HISTORY Channel.

Watch the trailer here: