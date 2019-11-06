The Veterans History Project Urges Public to Submit Memories of Their Veterans

The Library of Congress Veterans History Project (VHP) is marking its twentieth anniversary by issuing a new :30 second TV broadcast Public Service Announcement (PSA) in English and Spanish. The PSA urges the public to record interviews and/or submit photos, letters, diaries or journals of their veterans to the VHP.

For the past two decades the Library of Congress Veterans History Project has had a mission: to collect the stories and original materials of U.S. veterans.

Now more than ever the stories of our veterans play an integral part in the preservation of our history and help educate future generations, because their stories are our stories.

Watch a PSA here:





