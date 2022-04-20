The HISTORY Channel To Premiere New Bill Clinton Series

The HISTORY Channel sets Memorial Day premiere for "The American Presidency with Bill Clinton," a new series hosted, and executive produced by President Bill Clinton which explores the history of the American presidency and the struggle for a more perfect union across six, one-hour episodes beginning Monday, May 30 at 10:30PM ET/PT.

This premium series features expert commentary from renowned authors, historians and witnesses to history including Pulitzer Prize-winners Jon Meacham and Annette Gordon Reed, as well as Dr. Douglas Brinkley, Dr. Edna Medford Green, Dr. H.W. Brands and George Takei. Each episode takes on a different theme in American history: race, extremism, the struggle for rights, presidential vision, global power, and economic might.

The series premieres in a special time slot following the previously announced two-night presidential miniseries event, "Theodore Roosevelt," executive produced by world-renowned presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize®-winning bestselling author Doris Kearns Goodwin, Appian Way's Jennifer Davisson and Leonardo DiCaprio and RadicalMedia premiering Monday, May 30 at 8PM ET/PT. Subsequent episodes of "The American Presidency with Bill Clinton" will air on Mondays at 9PM ET/PT beginning June 6.

"We are privileged to partner with President Clinton to take our viewers through these defining historical moments, to analyze the public sentiment at the time and the driving forces behind the critical choices made by a wide-range of presidents and the long-lasting effects that still define our country TODAY - both good and bad," said Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for The HISTORY Channel.

President Clinton is one of the few people alive who understands the often-agonizing responsibility of being the Decider-in-Chief at critical moments in our nation's history. Every president since George Washington has had to define the words "We The People" and a "More Perfect Union," and in moments of both growth and severe distress, every president has had to make tough choices that would either unite the country or divide it.

This series takes a comprehensive look at a wide variety of presidential action that moved our country forward, like President Eisenhower ordering the 101st Airborne Division into Little Rock, AR to ensure the safety of the "Little Rock Nine," President Lincoln's Gettysburg Address and Emancipation Proclamation, and Lyndon B. Johnson signing into law what has been called the most important piece of Civil Rights legislation to date: the Voting Rights Act of 1965. "

The American Presidency" also tackles presidential decisions that further divided our country, like Herbert Hoover's "repatriation drives" that led to the mass expulsions of Mexican-American citizens during the Great Depression and FDR's Executive Order 9066 leading to nearly 120,000 Japanese-Americans being systematically rounded up and forced into prison camps.

A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for the above program.

"The American Presidency with Bill Clinton" is produced for The HISTORY® Channel by Category 6 Media™ group. President Bill Clinton serves as Executive Producer. Jeff Cooperman serves as Executive Producer and Showrunner. Sharon Scott serves as Executive Producer for Category 6 Media™ group. Eli Lehrer, Mary E. Donahue and Zachary G. Behr serve as Executive Producers for The HISTORY® Channel.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos