TNT, TBS and truTV Are Kicking Off the Holiday Season with THANKSGIVING TO THE HBO MAX

TNT, TBS and truTV are taking this "Thanksgiving to the HBO Max" and giving audiences a taste of the streamer's powerhouse programming slate. Over the course of the holiday weekend the networks' nearly 140 million collective viewers will get a sampling of new Max Originals, popular DC films and series, blockbuster movies and the opportunity to receive an entire week of HBO Max for free.

From Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 29 each network will air its own themed content from HBO Max.

On Thursday, TNT will feature DC movies, including the network premiere of "Aquaman," as well as the first episode of season one of HBO Max's original series "Titans."

On Friday, Melissa McCarthy comes to TBS with films such as "Tammy" and a sneak peek into her new HBO Max original film "Superintelligence" premiering Thursday, Nov. 26. In this action comedy, when an all-powerful Superintelligence (James Corden) chooses to study the most average person on Earth, Carol Peters (McCarthy), the fate of the world hangs in the balance. As the A.I. decides to enslave, save or destroy humanity, it's up to Carol to prove that people are worth saving.

Saturday will showcase the best of the networks' series, which are also available on HBO Max, including "Friends" and truTV's "The Impractical Jokers."

Kaley Cuoco takes over TBS on Sunday with a curated marathon of "The Big Bang Theory," followed by the pilot episode of her new series "The Flight Attendant," premiering on HBO Max on Thursday, Nov. 26. "The Flight Attendant" is a story of how an entire life can change in one night. A flight attendant (Cuoco) wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man - and no idea what happened. The dark comedic thriller is based on the novel of the same name by New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian.

"Thanksgiving to the HBO Max" is an excellent demonstration of the powerful synergies that are possible at WarnerMedia," said Brett Weitz, General Manager of TNT, TBS and truTV. "With so many of us spending time in front of the television after Thanksgiving dinner and leftovers on top of leftovers, it's wonderful that we get to offer free trials of HBO Max and present some of their incredible originals to the audience of our three linear networks. This type of partnership speaks to the strength our core networks continue to have within WarnerMedia's overall business."

Throughout each day, QR codes will appear on-screen, along with network and show specific URLs, giving viewers direct access to subscribe for a free 7-day trial of HBO Max. Additionally, current HBO subscribers can visit HBOMax.com to see if they already have free access.

HBO Max is WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer offering, with 10,000 hours of curated premium content. HBO Max is home to best in class quality entertainment, featuring the greatest array of storytelling for all audiences with the iconic brands of HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and much more. Website: HBOMax.com

The full schedule is as follows (all times are in ET):

Thursday, November 26:

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. - "Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice"2 p.m. - 5 p.m. - "Man of Steel"5 p.m. - 8 p.m. - "Wonder Woman"8 p.m. - 11 p.m. - "Aquaman" (Network Premiere)11 p.m. - 12 a.m. - "Titans" (HBO Max Original)

6 a.m. - 8 a.m. - "The Lego Ninjago Movie"8 a.m. - 11 a.m. "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies"11 a.m. - 1 p.m. - "Shrek Forever After"1 p.m. - 6 p.m. - "Friends" marathon6 p.m. - 8:15 p.m. - "The Wizard of Oz"8:15 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. - "The Wizard of Oz"10:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. - "The Big Bang Theory"

7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m. - "The Carbonaro Effect"9 a.m. - 11 a.m. - "Impractical Jokers" marathon1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. - "Impractical Jokers" marathon3:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. - "Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes" marathon6 p.m. - 10 p.m. - "Impractical Jokers" marathon11 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. - "Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes"11:30 p.m. - 2 a.m. - "Impractical Jokers" marathon

Friday, November 27:

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. - "Wonder Woman"7 p.m. - 10 p.m. - "Aquaman"10 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. - "Justice League"

6 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. - "Tammy"8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. - "Life of the Party"10:00 a.m. - 3:08 p.m. - "Friends" marathon3:08 p.m. - 5:10 p.m. - "Life of the Party"5:10 p.m. - 7 p.m. - "Tammy"7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. - "Crazy Rich Asians"9:30 p.m. - 12:00 a.m. - "Crazy Rich Asians"

7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m. - "The Carbonaro Effect"9 a.m. - 11 p.m. - "Impractical Jokers" marathon11 p.m. - 1 a.m. - "Tacoma FD" marathon

Saturday, November 28:

2 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. - "Man of Steel"4:45 p.m. - 7 p.m. - "Justice League"7 p.m. - 10 p.m. - "Wonder Woman"10 p.m. - 1 a.m. - "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice"

6 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. - "Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life"8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. - "Godzilla"11 a.m. - 6 p.m. - "Friends" marathon6 p.m. - 11 p.m. - "The Big Bang Theory" marathon

6 a.m. - 8 a.m. - "Adam Ruins Everything" marathon8 a.m. - 12 p.m. - "Impractical Jokers" marathon2 p.m. - 4 p.m. - "Impractical Jokers" marathon5 p.m. - 6 p.m. - "Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes" marathon6 p.m. - 9 p.m. - "Tacoma FD" marathon9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. - "Impractical Jokers" marathon

Sunday, November 29:

12 p.m. - 2 p.m. - "The Lego Batman Movie"2 p.m. - 5 p.m. - "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice"5 p.m. - 8 p.m. - "Wonder Woman"8 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. - "Suicide Squad"10:30 p.m. - 1 a.m. - "Suicide Squad"

6 a.m. - 8 a.m. - "The Lego Movie"8 a.m. - 10 a.m. - "Galaxy Quest"10 a.m. - 12 p.m. - "Old School"12 p.m. - 6 p.m. - "Friends" marathon6 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. - "The Big Bang Theory" marathon (Kaley Cuoco's favorite episodes)10:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. - "The Flight Attendant" (HBO Max original)

1 p.m. - 4 p.m. - "Tacoma FD" marathon4 p.m. - 5 p.m. - "Impractical Jokers" marathon5 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. - "Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes"6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. - "Impractical Jokers" marathon

