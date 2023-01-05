Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TLC's 90 DAY FIANCE: THE OTHER WAY Returns With Six Couples

TLC's 90 DAY FIANCE: THE OTHER WAY Returns With Six Couples

Season four premieres Sunday, January 29 at 8PM ET/PT.

Jan. 05, 2023  

A new season of the hit series 90 DAY FIANCÉ': THE OTHER WAY returns in January as Americans pack their bags to go all in on love. In season four, viewers will be introduced to many new couples, some who have never met in person but plan to marry within a matter of days. Will expectations be met or will couples be left with regret?

Jen (Oklahoma) & Rishi (India): After meeting in a hotel lobby on a trip to India, Jen took a hard pass on Rishi. Fast forward a month, she said yes to his marriage proposal. Rishi is facing a lot of pressure from his family as they want to set up an arranged marriage and to make matters more complicated, they have no idea about his relationship with Jen.

Kris (Alabama) and Jeymi (Colombia): Kris has faced many challenges in her life but has now built a strong foundation for her family in the US. She risks everything to move to Colombia to marry Jeymi, who she has never met in person. The clock is ticking with their wedding planned for just days after Kris arrives in Colombia.

Nicole (California) and Mahmoud (Egypt): Nicole met Mahmoud in a fabric store on her last day of a spiritual tour through Egypt. On that very first day he proposed. Nicole traveled back to Egypt three weeks later to get married, without informing her family and friends until after the fact. Now, she's ready to go all-in on her move to Egypt, but Nicole worries that some cultural differences may be too big to overcome.

Daniele (New York) and Yohan (Dominican Republic): Fresh from 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, this couple is no stranger to the struggles of living separate lives in different countries. Now Daniele is leaving her home and job in NYC in an effort to convince Yohan to make the Dominican Republic their forever home.

Gabriel (Florida) & Isabel (Colombia): Gabe is a budding entrepreneur who travels to Colombia for work. He meets Isabel who accepts him for who he is, a transgender man. As their relationship fortifies, so do their fears of acceptance.

Debbie (Georgia) & Oussama (Morocco): They connected through a love of art and despite Debbie being 43 years his senior, fell in love because their souls connected. Debbie is packing her bags to spend the rest of her life in Morocco with Oussama. Although she faces skepticism from her family, Debbie is going in with her eyes and heart wide open.

Follow 90 DAY FIANCE on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube for the latest updates. Join the conversation using #90DayFiance and catch up on 90 DAY FIANCÉ on TLC.com, streaming on discovery+ or by downloading the TLC GO app.

90 DAY FIANCÉ: THE OTHER WAY is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television, for TLC.

Watch the trailer here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
THE BACHELOR Season 27 Contestants Announced Photo
THE BACHELOR Season 27 Contestants Announced
An endearing 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, Shallcross stole Bachelor Nation’s heart on season 19 of “The Bachelorette” with his quiet charm, wit and openness to finding lasting love. Audiences saw Shallcross put himself and his desire to meet “the one” first when he made his emotional exit.
Parton, Lauper, Estefan & More to Release Single For 80 FOR BRADY Photo
Parton, Lauper, Estefan & More to Release Single For 80 FOR BRADY
An all-star cast of iconic singers including Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry will release the new single “Gonna Be You” from the Paramount Pictures film 80 FOR BRADY. The film stars Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, and Sally Field. Pre-save the single now!
LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Grows for the 3rd Week in a Row in Total Viewers Photo
LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Grows for the 3rd Week in a Row in Total Viewers
During the week of Dec. 19, 2022, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” scored its most-watched week in Total Viewers (2.628 million) since February 2021 – since the week of 2/15/21. In addition, “Live” hit a new season high in Households (1.8 rating) and matched the prior week’s season high among Women 25-54 (0.7 rating).

From This Author - Michael Major


LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Grows for the 3rd Week in a Row in Total Viewers to Its Most-Watched Week Since February 2021LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Grows for the 3rd Week in a Row in Total Viewers to Its Most-Watched Week Since February 2021
January 4, 2023

During the week of Dec. 19, 2022, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” scored its most-watched week in Total Viewers (2.628 million) since February 2021 – since the week of 2/15/21. In addition, “Live” hit a new season high in Households (1.8 rating) and matched the prior week’s season high among Women 25-54 (0.7 rating).
VIDEO: Watch the EVIL DEAD RISE Movie TrailerVIDEO: Watch the EVIL DEAD RISE Movie Trailer
January 4, 2023

Return to the iconic horror franchise, “Evil Dead Rise,” with writer/director Lee Cronin. The movie stars Lily Sullivan (“I Met a Girl,” “Barkskins”), Alyssa Sutherland (“The Mist,” “Vikings”), Morgan Davies (“Storm Boy,” “The End”), Gabrielle Echols (“Reminiscence”) and introducing Nell Fisher (“Northspur”). Watch the new video trailer now!
Jefferson Berry to Release 'Dreams of Modern Living' This MonthJefferson Berry to Release 'Dreams of Modern Living' This Month
January 4, 2023

The Urban Acoustic Coalition bandleader has produced an album of guitar and vocals that is centered on stories. The themes of the good love, the bad love and these days of strange that were on display on Double Deadbolt Logic (2020) and Soon! (2021) by Jefferson Berry & the UAC are given clarity on Dreams of Modern Living.
Gothic-Folk Duo Charming Disaster Are Releasing Their Fifth AlbumGothic-Folk Duo Charming Disaster Are Releasing Their Fifth Album
January 4, 2023

The album was produced by band members Ellia Bisker and Jeff Morris, half the tracks recorded at Figure 8 in Brooklyn, NY, the rest at Tonal Park in Takoma Park, MD with the very last song being a home recording. Super Natural History will be released on CD, as a 12-inch colored vinyl LP and on all digital platforms.
Hippie Sabotage Hits 1 Billion Views on YouTube for Viral Tove Lo RemixHippie Sabotage Hits 1 Billion Views on YouTube for Viral Tove Lo Remix
January 4, 2023

Hippie Sabotage kicks off the year with one of their biggest career accomplishments to date, with their viral hit remix of Tove Lo’s “Habits (Stay High)” reaching 1B views on YouTube. The alt-psych-rock duo received recognition from Billboard and NME for this achievement. Listen to the new remix now!
share