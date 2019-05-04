THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS and More Win 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Full List!

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) today announced the winners of the 46th Annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The gala was held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Southern California.

"Tonight's awards ceremony is an example of the extraordinary depth and breadth of Daytime television," said Terry O'Reilly, Chairman, NATAS. "It is with great pleasure that we honor these talented nominees and a special honor to be recognizing Jacques Pepin's culinary career with our Lifetime Achievement Award."

The evening's star-studded presenters included our Host, David Osmond (Wonderama), Laila Ali (Home Made Simple with Laila Ali), Bob Bergen (the voice of Porky Pig), Sasha Calle (The Young and the Restless), Anne Marie Cummings (Conversations in L.A.), Tiffany Derry (Top Chef Junior), Najee De-Tiege (The Bay), Akbar Gbaja-Biamila (American Ninja Warrior Junior), Courtney Hope (The Bold and the Beautiful), Adrienne Houghton & Israel Houghton (The Real, Musical Performance Nominees), Matt Iseman (American Ninja Warrior Junior), Vanessa Baden Kelly (Giants), Hunter King (The Young and the Restless), Vanessa Lachey (Top Chef Junior), Wil Lash (Anacostia), Liana Liberato (Light as a Feather), Shanti Lowry (Bronx SIU), Katelyn MacMullen (General Hospital), Brandon McMillan (Lucky Dog), Michael Mealor (The Young and the Restless), Annika Noelle (The Bold and the Beautiful), Soledad O'Brien (Mysteries and Scandals), Lou Diamond Phillips (Conversations in L.A.), Danny Seo (Naturally, Danny Seo), Kevin Spirtas (After Forever), Peter Stein (Producer/Director), Freddie Smith & Sal Stowers (Days of Our Lives), Josh Swickard (General Hospital), Liz Vassey (Riley Parra).

The Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards recognize outstanding achievement in all fields of daytime television and are presented to individuals and programs broadcast from 2:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. during the 2018 calendar year.

The 46th Annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards and THE DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS is a presentation of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Check out the full list below:

Outstanding Preschool Children's Series

Sesame Street (HBO)

Executive Producers

Brown Johnson, Benjamin Lehmann

Senior Producer

Stephanie Longardo

Coordinating Producer

Mindy Fila

Producers

Todd E. James, Karyn Leibovich

Film Producer

Kimberly Wright

Line Producer

Aimee Blackton

Outstanding Children's or Family Viewing Series

Odd Squad (PBS)

Executive Producers

Ellen Doherty, J.J. Johnson, Tim McKeon, Blair Powers

Animation Executive Producer

Matthew J.R. Bishop

Co-Executive Producers

Mark De Angelis, Adam Peltzman

Line Producer

Stephen J. Turnbull

Outstanding Short Format Children's Program

Nick Jr Color Song: RED (Nickelodeon)

SVP, Brand Creative

Matthew Perreault

VP, Creative Director

Lauren Muir

VP, Brand Creative Strategy & Editorial

Liza Demby

Director of Production

Rick Deutsch

SVP Brand Design

Sergio Cuan

VP, Animation & VFX

Christopher Papa

VP, Brand Design

Joelle Mercado-Lau

Writer/ Producer

Natalia Gonzalez

Producer

Cory Phillpot

Art Direction

Barbara Astrini

Production Coordinator

Myriam Wilson

Producer - Giant Ant

Cory Philpot

Creative Director - Giant Ant

Jay Grandin

Outstanding Preschool Children's Animated Series

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood (PBS)

Executive Producers

Angela Santomero, Kevin Morrison, Vince Commisso

Supervising Producers

Tanya Green, Sarah Wallendjack

Series Producer

Ellen Doherty

Senior Producer

Julie Sobekti

Producers

Margy Whitmer, Alexandra Cassel, Christopher Loggins

Outstanding Children's Animated Series

The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

Co-Executive Producer

Michael Rubiner

Producer

Karen Malach

Outstanding Special Class Animated Program

Watership Down (Netflix)

Executive Producers

Rory Aitken, Ben Irving, Eleanor Moran, Noam Murro, Ben Pugh, Matthew Read, Martin Rosen, Josh Varney

Co-Executive Producers

Tom Bidwell, Gary Naccarato

Producers

Georgia Dussaud, Cecil Kramer

Outstanding Educational or Informational Series

Weird But True (National Geographic Kids)

Executive Producers

Nathan Moore, Steve Rotfeld, Tracy Rudolph Jackson

Supervising Producer

Susie Ryan

Producer

Charlie Engelman

Series Producer

Stephanie Burns

Outstanding Lifestyle Program

Ask THIS OLD HOUSE (PBS)

Executive Producer

Chris Wolfe

Senior Producer

Heath Racela

Producer

Sarah Chasse

Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program

Samantha Brown's Places To Love (PBS)

Executive Producer

Samantha Brown, Kevin O'Leary

Series Producer

Sylvia Caminer

Producer

Michael Indjeian

Outstanding Special Class Series

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors (PBS)

Executive Producer

Brenda Brkusic Milinkovic, Donna Pennestri, John Ross, Andrew Russell

Producers

Maris Berzins, Debra Birnbaum, Georg Kallert, Michelle Merker, Diana Nguyen, Jenelle Riley, Rob Schroeder

Outstanding Special Class Special

Quiet Heroes (Logo TV)

Executive Producers

Tajamika Paxton, Pamela Post, Jared Ruga, Jonathan M. Ruga,

Scott F. Young

Outstanding Special Class - Short Format Daytime Program

Treatment Box "Opioids" (Truth)

Managing Partners

Ari Kuschnir, Brian Latt, Kate Oppenheim

Executive Film Producer

Jim Haight, Carlin Wilson-Webb

Executive Producer

Edward Grann, Dave Saltzman

Executive Experiential Producer

Aryn Dimas

Supervising Producer

Kathryn Berk

Film Producer

Annie Dietz

Creative Director/Designer

Garrett Jones

Creative Directors/Writers

Peter Albores, Nate Virnig

Director

Tucker Walsh

Producers

Kristin Amato, Jennifer Duffy, Jason Reif

Writer

Chase Hilton

Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program

Crow: The Legend (Baobab Studios)

Director

Eric Darnell

Executive Producers

John Legend, Maureen Fan, Kane Lee, Larry Cutler, Ty Stiklorius

Producer

Claudia Southmartin

Associate Producer

Jeremiah Graves

Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement - Topical

The Star Wars Show (YouTube.com)

Executive Producer

Mickey Capoferri

Producers

Scott Bromley, John Harper

Associate Producer/Host

Andi Gutierrez

Associate Producer

Dana Jennings

Production Designer

Tony Sherg

Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement - Brand Image Campaign - Network or Program

Black History Month Campaign (Nickelodeon)

EVP Creative Promotions

Kim Rosenblum

SVP Creative Director

Tony Maxwell

SVP Creative Director - Brand Design

Michael Waldron

VP Creative Director

Erica Ottenberg

VP Animation & Motion Graphics

Kurt Hartman

Senior Director of Production

Joe Pappalardo

Writer/Producer

Natalie Clunis

Senior Director, Production Short Form

Chelsea Most

Production Manager

Georgette Pierre

Senior Director, Project Management

Earl Marona Jr.

Project Coordinator

Jamyl Harrison

Art Director

Cryssy Cheung

Graphics Manager

Alessandra Sutera

Director

Seyi Peter-Thomas

Executive Producer

Caroline Gibney

Line Producer

Chris Lettley

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Vanessa Baden Kelly, as Journee

Giants (YouTube.com)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Kevin Spirtas, as Brian Stone

After Forever (Amazon Prime Video)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Erin Cherry, as Brenda

After Forever (Amazon Prime Video)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Terrence Terrell, as Kwasi Asamoah

Giants (YouTube.com)

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Sean Patrick Flanery, as Ty Garrett

The Bay The Series (Amazon Prime Video)

Outstanding Performer in a Children's, Family Viewing or Special Class Program

Michela Luci, as Dana

Dino Dana (Amazon Prime Video)

Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program

Jay Baruchel, as Hiccup

Dragons: Race to the Edge (Netflix)

Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program

Ben Diskin, as Gonzo, Rizzo

Muppet Babies (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Host for a Lifestyle, Children's or Special Class Program

Samantha Brown

Samantha Brown's Places To Love (PBS)

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Casting Directors

Bob Lambert, Marnie Saitta

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Drama Series

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Production Designer

David Hoffmann

Art Director

Jennifer Savala

Set Decorators

Fred Cooper, Jennifer Haybach, Justine Mercado, Raquel Tarbet

Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama Series

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Lighting Directors

William Roberts, Ray Thompson

Outstanding Technical Team for a Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS0

Technical Director

Gary Chamberlin

Camera Operators

Ted L Morales, John Carlson, Dean LaMont, Nico Svoboda

Video Control

Roberto Bosio, Scha Jani

Video Recordist

George Forbes

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing for a Drama Series

General Hospital (ABC)

Senior Editor

Peter Fillmore

Editors

Teresa Cicala, Steven Gonzalez, Steven Kuns, Marika Kushel, Allison Reames Smith

Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing for a Drama Series

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Production Mixer

Andrzej Warzocha

Post-Production Mixer

Dean Johnson

Boom Operators

Ricky Alvarez, Joseph Lawrence, Thomas Luth, Mark Mooney, Nico Svoboda

RF Operators

Marisa Garcia, Denise Palm Stones

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Drama Series

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Music Directors

Paul Antonelli, Steve Reinhardt

Composers

Ken Corday, D. Brent Nelson

Outstanding Costume Design for a Drama Series

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Costume Designers

Scott Burkhart, Elif Inanc

Costume Stylists

Craig Aspden, Theresa Broadnax, Juliet Huerta, Tony Lorito, Andreea Moldovan, Kay Wataguchi

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Drama Series

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Hairstylists

Vanessa Bragdon, Adrianna Lucio, Lauren Mendoza, Regina Rodriguez, Dorchelle Stafford, Jackie Zavala

Outstanding Makeup for a Drama Series

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Head Makeup Artist

Nick Schillace

Makeup Artists

Elizabeth Dahl, Karen Dahl, Deidre Decker

Outstanding Casting for an Animated Series or Special

Elena of Avalor (Disney Junior)

Casting By

Jennifer Trujillo

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation - Winners

Kal Athannassov, Character Designer

Crow: The Legend (Baobab Studios)

Alan Bodner, Production Designer

Rapunzel's Tangled Adventures (Disney Channel)

Cody Gramstad, Production Designer

Crow: The Legend (Baobab Studios)

Yizhou Li, Character Animator

Tumble Leaf (Amazon Prime Video)

Brian Woods, Background Designer

Rapunzel's Tangled Adventures (Disney Channel)

Kevin Wotton, Storyboard Artist

Spirit Riding Free (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing for a Digital Drama Series

After Forever (Amazon Prime Video)

Co-Head Writers

Michael Slade, Kevin Spirtas

Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Program

Ask the StoryBots (Netflix)

Writers

Jeff Gill, Evan Spiridellis, Gregg Spiridellis, Jacob Streilein, Nate Theis, Eddie West

Outstanding Writing for an Animated Program

The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

Writers

Sammie Crowley, Karla Sakas Shropshire, Sheela Shrinivas, Kevin Sullivan, Whitney Wetta

Story Editor

Mike Rubiner

Outstanding Writing for a Children's, Preschool Children's, Family Viewing

Odd Squad (PBS)

Head Writer

Tim McKeon

Writer/Story Editor

Mark De Angelis

Writer

Adam Peltzman

Junior Story Editor

Robby Hoffman

Outstanding Writing Special Class

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (SYNDICATED)

Head Writers

Jason Gelles, Kevin A. Leman II, Lauren Pomerantz

Writers

Alison Balian, Jason Blackman, Jamie Brunton, Ellen DeGeneres, Bente Engelstoft, Rick Mitchell, Gil Rief, Troy Thomas, Michael Tiberi, Adam Yenser

Outstanding Directing for a Digital Drama Series

After Forever (Amazon Prime Video)

Director

Jennifer Pepperman

Outstanding Directing for an Animated Program

Crow: The Legend (Baobab Studios)

Director

Eric Darnell

Outstanding Directing for a Preschool Animated Program

Ask the StoryBots (Netflix)

Directors

Jeff Gill, Evan Spiridellis, Jacob Streilein

Outstanding Directing for a Children's, Preschool Children's or Family Viewing Program

Odd Squad: World Turned Odd (PBS)

Director

J.J. Johnson

Outstanding Directing for a Single Camera Lifestyle, Culinary, Travel or Educational and Informational Program

1st Look (NBC)

Director

Brian Mait

Outstanding Directing for a Multiple Camera Lifestyle/Culinary or Educational and Informational Program

Milk Street (PBS)

Director

Jan Maliszewski

Outstanding Directing for a Talk Show, Entertainment News or Morning Program

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (SYNDICATED)

Director

Liz Patrick

Associate Directors

Ken Cooper, Huck Hackstedt

Outstanding Directing for a Game Show

Family Feud (SYNDICATED)

Director

Ken Fuchs

Outstanding Directing Special Class

Time For Ilhan (Fuse)

Director and Producer

Norah Shapiro

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

The Talk (CBS)

Production Designers

Jeff Hall, Matt Tognacci

Set Decorator

Stephen Paul Fackrell

Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Live Action Program

Six Dreams (Amazon Prime Video)

Graphics

Kote Berberecho, Jordi Rins

Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for an Animated Program

Hilda (Netflix)

Director

Andy Coyle

Animation Director

Megan Ferguson

Animators

Rob Buchanan, Melissa Courville, Chloe Couture, Todd Faux, Matt Friesen, Emily Hann, Stephen Harding, Megan Harries, Michelle Labonte, David Laliberte, Diane Lepage, Ross Love, Jessie Moore, Amanda Myre, Terry O'Reilly, Shawn Pyke, Matt Said, Allen Tam, Collin Tsandilis, Kyle Vermette, Alex Wang

Outstanding Lighting Direction

The Inspectors (CBS)

Lighting Directors

Sherri Kauk, Matthew Lipton

Outstanding Technical Team

The Price Is Right (CBS)

Technical Director

Glenn Koch

Electronic Camera

Wayne Getchell, Edward Nelson, Brent Roberts, Bob Smith, Fernando Thomas

Video Control

Rick Labgold

Outstanding Cinematography

Tumble Leaf (Amazon Prime Video)

Director of Photography

Jeffrey Gardner

Outstanding Single Camera Editing

Eat. Race. Win. (Amazon Prime Video)

Editors

Giacomo Ambrosini, RJ Bain, Renee Barron, Michael Brown, Carol Carimi Acutt

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing

Sesame Street (HBO)

Supervising Editors

Todd E. James, Memo Salazar

Editors

Ed Kulzer, Chris Reinhart, Jordan Santora

Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (SYNDICATED)

Production Mixer

Terry Fountain

Pre-Production Mixers

Liz Cabral, Phil Gebhardt, Chuck Orozco

Sound Effects Mixer

Dirk Sciarrotta

Outstanding Sound Mixing

Sesame Street (HBO)

Supervising Sound Editor/Production Mixer

Chris Prinzivalli

Supervising Sound Editors/Re-Recording Mixers

Michael Barrett, Michael Croiter

Sound Effects Editor/Re-Recording Mixer

Dick Maitland, C.A.S.

Outstanding Sound Mixing for an Animated Program

Tales of Arcadia: 3Below (Netflix)

Re-Recording Mixer

Carlos Sanches

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Preschool Animated Program

Beat Bugs (Netflix)

Re-Recording Mixers

Sam Gain-Emery, Sam Hayward, Thom Keller

Lead Music Producer/Mixer

Daniel Denholm

Music Mix Engineers

Sean Carey, Brent Clark

Sound Dialogue Mixer

Wes Swales

Score Mix Engineer

Bob Mothersbaugh

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Live Action Program

The Who Was? Show (Netflix)

Sound Editor

Jay Fisher

Outstanding Sound Editing for an Animated Program

Lego DC Super Heroes - The Flash! (Digital Release)

Supervising Sound Editors

Devon Bowman, Rob McIntyre

Sound Effects Editors

Evan R. Dockter, Andrew Ing, Lawrence Reyes, Marc Schmidt, Ezra Walker

Supervising Dialogue Editor

Mark A. Keatts

Dialogue Editors

David M. Cowan, Kelly Foley Downs, Patrick Foley, Mike Garcia

Music Editor

Tim Kelly

ADR Editor

George Peters

Foley Editor

Aran Tanchum

Foley Artist

Vincent Guisetti

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

Vampirina (Disney Junior)

Sound Supervisor

Otis Van Osten

Sound Editor

Marcos Abrom

Dialogue Editors

Jason Oliver, Eric Lews, CAS

Foley Editor

Goeun Lee

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition

The Tom & Jerry Show (Cartoon Network)

Composers

Vivek Maddala, Steve Morell, John Van Tongeren

Outstanding Original Song

"You're the One"

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Composers & Lyricists

Bradley P. Bell, Anthony Ferrari, Casey Kasprzyk

Composer

Matt Pavolitis

Outstanding Original Song in a Children's or Animated Program

"Making a World With My Friend"

Peg+Cat (PBS)

Composer

D.D. Jackson

Lyricist

Billy Aronson

Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program

The Cast of The Band's Visit: Katrina Lenk, Tony Shalhoub, John Cariani, Ari'el Stachel, George Abud, Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Andrew Polk, Bill Army, Rachel Prather, Jonathan Raviv, Sharone Sayegh, Kristen Sieh, Alok Tewari, Ossama Farouk, Sam Sadigursky, Harvey Valdes, Garo Yellin

"Answer Me"

Today (NBC)

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling

The New Legends of Monkey (Netflix)

Costume Designer

Liz McGregor

Outstanding Hairstyling

The Talk (CBS)

Hairstylists

Vickie Mynes, Lucianna Pezzolo, Angela Stevens, Nicole Walpert

Outstanding Makeup

The Talk (CBS)

Makeup Artists

Jude Alcala, Ernesto Casillas, Michelle Daurio, Dell McDonald, Ann-Marie Oliver, Gabbi Pascua





