THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS and More Win 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Full List!
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) today announced the winners of the 46th Annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The gala was held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Southern California.
"Tonight's awards ceremony is an example of the extraordinary depth and breadth of Daytime television," said Terry O'Reilly, Chairman, NATAS. "It is with great pleasure that we honor these talented nominees and a special honor to be recognizing Jacques Pepin's culinary career with our Lifetime Achievement Award."
The evening's star-studded presenters included our Host, David Osmond (Wonderama), Laila Ali (Home Made Simple with Laila Ali), Bob Bergen (the voice of Porky Pig), Sasha Calle (The Young and the Restless), Anne Marie Cummings (Conversations in L.A.), Tiffany Derry (Top Chef Junior), Najee De-Tiege (The Bay), Akbar Gbaja-Biamila (American Ninja Warrior Junior), Courtney Hope (The Bold and the Beautiful), Adrienne Houghton & Israel Houghton (The Real, Musical Performance Nominees), Matt Iseman (American Ninja Warrior Junior), Vanessa Baden Kelly (Giants), Hunter King (The Young and the Restless), Vanessa Lachey (Top Chef Junior), Wil Lash (Anacostia), Liana Liberato (Light as a Feather), Shanti Lowry (Bronx SIU), Katelyn MacMullen (General Hospital), Brandon McMillan (Lucky Dog), Michael Mealor (The Young and the Restless), Annika Noelle (The Bold and the Beautiful), Soledad O'Brien (Mysteries and Scandals), Lou Diamond Phillips (Conversations in L.A.), Danny Seo (Naturally, Danny Seo), Kevin Spirtas (After Forever), Peter Stein (Producer/Director), Freddie Smith & Sal Stowers (Days of Our Lives), Josh Swickard (General Hospital), Liz Vassey (Riley Parra).
The Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards recognize outstanding achievement in all fields of daytime television and are presented to individuals and programs broadcast from 2:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. during the 2018 calendar year.
The 46th Annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards and THE DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS is a presentation of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
Check out the full list below:
Outstanding Preschool Children's Series
Sesame Street (HBO)
Executive Producers
Brown Johnson, Benjamin Lehmann
Senior Producer
Stephanie Longardo
Coordinating Producer
Mindy Fila
Producers
Todd E. James, Karyn Leibovich
Film Producer
Kimberly Wright
Line Producer
Aimee Blackton
Outstanding Children's or Family Viewing Series
Odd Squad (PBS)
Executive Producers
Ellen Doherty, J.J. Johnson, Tim McKeon, Blair Powers
Animation Executive Producer
Matthew J.R. Bishop
Co-Executive Producers
Mark De Angelis, Adam Peltzman
Line Producer
Stephen J. Turnbull
Outstanding Short Format Children's Program
Nick Jr Color Song: RED (Nickelodeon)
SVP, Brand Creative
Matthew Perreault
VP, Creative Director
Lauren Muir
VP, Brand Creative Strategy & Editorial
Liza Demby
Director of Production
Rick Deutsch
SVP Brand Design
Sergio Cuan
VP, Animation & VFX
Christopher Papa
VP, Brand Design
Joelle Mercado-Lau
Writer/ Producer
Natalia Gonzalez
Producer
Cory Phillpot
Art Direction
Barbara Astrini
Production Coordinator
Myriam Wilson
Producer - Giant Ant
Cory Philpot
Creative Director - Giant Ant
Jay Grandin
Outstanding Preschool Children's Animated Series
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood (PBS)
Executive Producers
Angela Santomero, Kevin Morrison, Vince Commisso
Supervising Producers
Tanya Green, Sarah Wallendjack
Series Producer
Ellen Doherty
Senior Producer
Julie Sobekti
Producers
Margy Whitmer, Alexandra Cassel, Christopher Loggins
Outstanding Children's Animated Series
The Loud House (Nickelodeon)
Co-Executive Producer
Michael Rubiner
Producer
Karen Malach
Outstanding Special Class Animated Program
Watership Down (Netflix)
Executive Producers
Rory Aitken, Ben Irving, Eleanor Moran, Noam Murro, Ben Pugh, Matthew Read, Martin Rosen, Josh Varney
Co-Executive Producers
Tom Bidwell, Gary Naccarato
Producers
Georgia Dussaud, Cecil Kramer
Outstanding Educational or Informational Series
Weird But True (National Geographic Kids)
Executive Producers
Nathan Moore, Steve Rotfeld, Tracy Rudolph Jackson
Supervising Producer
Susie Ryan
Producer
Charlie Engelman
Series Producer
Stephanie Burns
Outstanding Lifestyle Program
Ask THIS OLD HOUSE (PBS)
Executive Producer
Chris Wolfe
Senior Producer
Heath Racela
Producer
Sarah Chasse
Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program
Samantha Brown's Places To Love (PBS)
Executive Producer
Samantha Brown, Kevin O'Leary
Series Producer
Sylvia Caminer
Producer
Michael Indjeian
Outstanding Special Class Series
Variety Studio: Actors on Actors (PBS)
Executive Producer
Brenda Brkusic Milinkovic, Donna Pennestri, John Ross, Andrew Russell
Producers
Maris Berzins, Debra Birnbaum, Georg Kallert, Michelle Merker, Diana Nguyen, Jenelle Riley, Rob Schroeder
Outstanding Special Class Special
Quiet Heroes (Logo TV)
Executive Producers
Tajamika Paxton, Pamela Post, Jared Ruga, Jonathan M. Ruga,
Scott F. Young
Outstanding Special Class - Short Format Daytime Program
Treatment Box "Opioids" (Truth)
Managing Partners
Ari Kuschnir, Brian Latt, Kate Oppenheim
Executive Film Producer
Jim Haight, Carlin Wilson-Webb
Executive Producer
Edward Grann, Dave Saltzman
Executive Experiential Producer
Aryn Dimas
Supervising Producer
Kathryn Berk
Film Producer
Annie Dietz
Creative Director/Designer
Garrett Jones
Creative Directors/Writers
Peter Albores, Nate Virnig
Director
Tucker Walsh
Producers
Kristin Amato, Jennifer Duffy, Jason Reif
Writer
Chase Hilton
Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program
Crow: The Legend (Baobab Studios)
Director
Eric Darnell
Executive Producers
John Legend, Maureen Fan, Kane Lee, Larry Cutler, Ty Stiklorius
Producer
Claudia Southmartin
Associate Producer
Jeremiah Graves
Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement - Topical
The Star Wars Show (YouTube.com)
Executive Producer
Mickey Capoferri
Producers
Scott Bromley, John Harper
Associate Producer/Host
Andi Gutierrez
Associate Producer
Dana Jennings
Production Designer
Tony Sherg
Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement - Brand Image Campaign - Network or Program
Black History Month Campaign (Nickelodeon)
EVP Creative Promotions
Kim Rosenblum
SVP Creative Director
Tony Maxwell
SVP Creative Director - Brand Design
Michael Waldron
VP Creative Director
Erica Ottenberg
VP Animation & Motion Graphics
Kurt Hartman
Senior Director of Production
Joe Pappalardo
Writer/Producer
Natalie Clunis
Senior Director, Production Short Form
Chelsea Most
Production Manager
Georgette Pierre
Senior Director, Project Management
Earl Marona Jr.
Project Coordinator
Jamyl Harrison
Art Director
Cryssy Cheung
Graphics Manager
Alessandra Sutera
Director
Seyi Peter-Thomas
Executive Producer
Caroline Gibney
Line Producer
Chris Lettley
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Vanessa Baden Kelly, as Journee
Giants (YouTube.com)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Kevin Spirtas, as Brian Stone
After Forever (Amazon Prime Video)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Erin Cherry, as Brenda
After Forever (Amazon Prime Video)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Terrence Terrell, as Kwasi Asamoah
Giants (YouTube.com)
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Sean Patrick Flanery, as Ty Garrett
The Bay The Series (Amazon Prime Video)
Outstanding Performer in a Children's, Family Viewing or Special Class Program
Michela Luci, as Dana
Dino Dana (Amazon Prime Video)
Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program
Jay Baruchel, as Hiccup
Dragons: Race to the Edge (Netflix)
Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program
Ben Diskin, as Gonzo, Rizzo
Muppet Babies (Disney Junior)
Outstanding Host for a Lifestyle, Children's or Special Class Program
Samantha Brown
Samantha Brown's Places To Love (PBS)
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
Casting Directors
Bob Lambert, Marnie Saitta
Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Drama Series
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Production Designer
David Hoffmann
Art Director
Jennifer Savala
Set Decorators
Fred Cooper, Jennifer Haybach, Justine Mercado, Raquel Tarbet
Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama Series
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Lighting Directors
William Roberts, Ray Thompson
Outstanding Technical Team for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS0
Technical Director
Gary Chamberlin
Camera Operators
Ted L Morales, John Carlson, Dean LaMont, Nico Svoboda
Video Control
Roberto Bosio, Scha Jani
Video Recordist
George Forbes
Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing for a Drama Series
General Hospital (ABC)
Senior Editor
Peter Fillmore
Editors
Teresa Cicala, Steven Gonzalez, Steven Kuns, Marika Kushel, Allison Reames Smith
Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Production Mixer
Andrzej Warzocha
Post-Production Mixer
Dean Johnson
Boom Operators
Ricky Alvarez, Joseph Lawrence, Thomas Luth, Mark Mooney, Nico Svoboda
RF Operators
Marisa Garcia, Denise Palm Stones
Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Drama Series
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
Music Directors
Paul Antonelli, Steve Reinhardt
Composers
Ken Corday, D. Brent Nelson
Outstanding Costume Design for a Drama Series
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Costume Designers
Scott Burkhart, Elif Inanc
Costume Stylists
Craig Aspden, Theresa Broadnax, Juliet Huerta, Tony Lorito, Andreea Moldovan, Kay Wataguchi
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Drama Series
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Hairstylists
Vanessa Bragdon, Adrianna Lucio, Lauren Mendoza, Regina Rodriguez, Dorchelle Stafford, Jackie Zavala
Outstanding Makeup for a Drama Series
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
Head Makeup Artist
Nick Schillace
Makeup Artists
Elizabeth Dahl, Karen Dahl, Deidre Decker
Outstanding Casting for an Animated Series or Special
Elena of Avalor (Disney Junior)
Casting By
Jennifer Trujillo
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation - Winners
Kal Athannassov, Character Designer
Crow: The Legend (Baobab Studios)
Alan Bodner, Production Designer
Rapunzel's Tangled Adventures (Disney Channel)
Cody Gramstad, Production Designer
Crow: The Legend (Baobab Studios)
Yizhou Li, Character Animator
Tumble Leaf (Amazon Prime Video)
Brian Woods, Background Designer
Rapunzel's Tangled Adventures (Disney Channel)
Kevin Wotton, Storyboard Artist
Spirit Riding Free (Netflix)
Outstanding Writing for a Digital Drama Series
After Forever (Amazon Prime Video)
Co-Head Writers
Michael Slade, Kevin Spirtas
Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Program
Ask the StoryBots (Netflix)
Writers
Jeff Gill, Evan Spiridellis, Gregg Spiridellis, Jacob Streilein, Nate Theis, Eddie West
Outstanding Writing for an Animated Program
The Loud House (Nickelodeon)
Writers
Sammie Crowley, Karla Sakas Shropshire, Sheela Shrinivas, Kevin Sullivan, Whitney Wetta
Story Editor
Mike Rubiner
Outstanding Writing for a Children's, Preschool Children's, Family Viewing
Odd Squad (PBS)
Head Writer
Tim McKeon
Writer/Story Editor
Mark De Angelis
Writer
Adam Peltzman
Junior Story Editor
Robby Hoffman
Outstanding Writing Special Class
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (SYNDICATED)
Head Writers
Jason Gelles, Kevin A. Leman II, Lauren Pomerantz
Writers
Alison Balian, Jason Blackman, Jamie Brunton, Ellen DeGeneres, Bente Engelstoft, Rick Mitchell, Gil Rief, Troy Thomas, Michael Tiberi, Adam Yenser
Outstanding Directing for a Digital Drama Series
After Forever (Amazon Prime Video)
Director
Jennifer Pepperman
Outstanding Directing for an Animated Program
Crow: The Legend (Baobab Studios)
Director
Eric Darnell
Outstanding Directing for a Preschool Animated Program
Ask the StoryBots (Netflix)
Directors
Jeff Gill, Evan Spiridellis, Jacob Streilein
Outstanding Directing for a Children's, Preschool Children's or Family Viewing Program
Odd Squad: World Turned Odd (PBS)
Director
J.J. Johnson
Outstanding Directing for a Single Camera Lifestyle, Culinary, Travel or Educational and Informational Program
1st Look (NBC)
Director
Brian Mait
Outstanding Directing for a Multiple Camera Lifestyle/Culinary or Educational and Informational Program
Milk Street (PBS)
Director
Jan Maliszewski
Outstanding Directing for a Talk Show, Entertainment News or Morning Program
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (SYNDICATED)
Director
Liz Patrick
Associate Directors
Ken Cooper, Huck Hackstedt
Outstanding Directing for a Game Show
Family Feud (SYNDICATED)
Director
Ken Fuchs
Outstanding Directing Special Class
Time For Ilhan (Fuse)
Director and Producer
Norah Shapiro
Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design
The Talk (CBS)
Production Designers
Jeff Hall, Matt Tognacci
Set Decorator
Stephen Paul Fackrell
Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Live Action Program
Six Dreams (Amazon Prime Video)
Graphics
Kote Berberecho, Jordi Rins
Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for an Animated Program
Hilda (Netflix)
Director
Andy Coyle
Animation Director
Megan Ferguson
Animators
Rob Buchanan, Melissa Courville, Chloe Couture, Todd Faux, Matt Friesen, Emily Hann, Stephen Harding, Megan Harries, Michelle Labonte, David Laliberte, Diane Lepage, Ross Love, Jessie Moore, Amanda Myre, Terry O'Reilly, Shawn Pyke, Matt Said, Allen Tam, Collin Tsandilis, Kyle Vermette, Alex Wang
Outstanding Lighting Direction
The Inspectors (CBS)
Lighting Directors
Sherri Kauk, Matthew Lipton
Outstanding Technical Team
The Price Is Right (CBS)
Technical Director
Glenn Koch
Electronic Camera
Wayne Getchell, Edward Nelson, Brent Roberts, Bob Smith, Fernando Thomas
Video Control
Rick Labgold
Outstanding Cinematography
Tumble Leaf (Amazon Prime Video)
Director of Photography
Jeffrey Gardner
Outstanding Single Camera Editing
Eat. Race. Win. (Amazon Prime Video)
Editors
Giacomo Ambrosini, RJ Bain, Renee Barron, Michael Brown, Carol Carimi Acutt
Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing
Sesame Street (HBO)
Supervising Editors
Todd E. James, Memo Salazar
Editors
Ed Kulzer, Chris Reinhart, Jordan Santora
Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (SYNDICATED)
Production Mixer
Terry Fountain
Pre-Production Mixers
Liz Cabral, Phil Gebhardt, Chuck Orozco
Sound Effects Mixer
Dirk Sciarrotta
Outstanding Sound Mixing
Sesame Street (HBO)
Supervising Sound Editor/Production Mixer
Chris Prinzivalli
Supervising Sound Editors/Re-Recording Mixers
Michael Barrett, Michael Croiter
Sound Effects Editor/Re-Recording Mixer
Dick Maitland, C.A.S.
Outstanding Sound Mixing for an Animated Program
Tales of Arcadia: 3Below (Netflix)
Re-Recording Mixer
Carlos Sanches
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Preschool Animated Program
Beat Bugs (Netflix)
Re-Recording Mixers
Sam Gain-Emery, Sam Hayward, Thom Keller
Lead Music Producer/Mixer
Daniel Denholm
Music Mix Engineers
Sean Carey, Brent Clark
Sound Dialogue Mixer
Wes Swales
Score Mix Engineer
Bob Mothersbaugh
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Live Action Program
The Who Was? Show (Netflix)
Sound Editor
Jay Fisher
Outstanding Sound Editing for an Animated Program
Lego DC Super Heroes - The Flash! (Digital Release)
Supervising Sound Editors
Devon Bowman, Rob McIntyre
Sound Effects Editors
Evan R. Dockter, Andrew Ing, Lawrence Reyes, Marc Schmidt, Ezra Walker
Supervising Dialogue Editor
Mark A. Keatts
Dialogue Editors
David M. Cowan, Kelly Foley Downs, Patrick Foley, Mike Garcia
Music Editor
Tim Kelly
ADR Editor
George Peters
Foley Editor
Aran Tanchum
Foley Artist
Vincent Guisetti
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program
Vampirina (Disney Junior)
Sound Supervisor
Otis Van Osten
Sound Editor
Marcos Abrom
Dialogue Editors
Jason Oliver, Eric Lews, CAS
Foley Editor
Goeun Lee
Outstanding Music Direction and Composition
The Tom & Jerry Show (Cartoon Network)
Composers
Vivek Maddala, Steve Morell, John Van Tongeren
Outstanding Original Song
"You're the One"
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Composers & Lyricists
Bradley P. Bell, Anthony Ferrari, Casey Kasprzyk
Composer
Matt Pavolitis
Outstanding Original Song in a Children's or Animated Program
"Making a World With My Friend"
Peg+Cat (PBS)
Composer
D.D. Jackson
Lyricist
Billy Aronson
Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program
The Cast of The Band's Visit: Katrina Lenk, Tony Shalhoub, John Cariani, Ari'el Stachel, George Abud, Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Andrew Polk, Bill Army, Rachel Prather, Jonathan Raviv, Sharone Sayegh, Kristen Sieh, Alok Tewari, Ossama Farouk, Sam Sadigursky, Harvey Valdes, Garo Yellin
"Answer Me"
Today (NBC)
Outstanding Costume Design/Styling
The New Legends of Monkey (Netflix)
Costume Designer
Liz McGregor
Outstanding Hairstyling
The Talk (CBS)
Hairstylists
Vickie Mynes, Lucianna Pezzolo, Angela Stevens, Nicole Walpert
Outstanding Makeup
The Talk (CBS)
Makeup Artists
Jude Alcala, Ernesto Casillas, Michelle Daurio, Dell McDonald, Ann-Marie Oliver, Gabbi Pascua