THE SEA BEAST Tops Netflix's Top Film List

Viewers took a deep dive into the epic animated adventure The Sea Beast. The story of Maisie and Jacob landed in the #1 spot (two weeks in a row!) on the English Films List and holds the record for the most hours viewed in a week for an animated film with 68.11M hours viewed. Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Chris Williams, the film was in the Top 10 in 93 countries.

Based on the timeless love story by Jane Austen, Persuasion debuted at #2 with 28.72M hours viewed. Starring Dakota Johnson and Henry Golding, the film appeared in the Top 10 in 87 countries. Fans revisited their favorites on the list including Girl in the Picture (23.59M hours viewed), The Man From Toronto (13.5M hours viewed), Hustle (6.45M hours viewed) for the sixth straight week in the Top 10, and Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between (6.17M hours viewed).

Stranger Things 4 continued to top the English TV List. In its eighth week, the series pulled in an additional 102.33M hours viewed, MAKING IT the most viewed title of the week. The cultural phenomenon now has 1.31Bn hours viewed on the Most Popular list. Meanwhile, Seasons 1-3 have held steady with 31.54M hours viewed, 33.79M hours viewed and 33.05M hours viewed, respectively.

Fans stepped into New Raccoon City as the legendary Resident Evil franchise entered the list in the second spot with 72.67M hours viewed. The thriller was within the Top 10 in 92 countries. Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy had 27.25M hours viewed. Families spent the weekend with KUNG FU Panda: The Dragon Knight. Starring Jack Black and Rita Ora, the animated series had 21.18M hours viewed. Boo, Bitch took on a life of its own. Starring Lana Condor, the limited series had 20.61M hours viewed.

On the non-English Films side, fans flocked to new entrants including Spanish action-adventure Valley of the Dead (17.84M hours viewed), Italian rom-com Under the Amalfi Sun (6.47M hours viewed), German documentary My Daughter's Killer (6.42M hours viewed) and Indian comedy LOVE GOALS (3.25M hours viewed). Returning to the list was French drama Dangerous Liaisons with 16.23M hours viewed and Tawainese horror Incantation with 10.85M hours viewed. Indian films RRR and Major held steady on the list.

In its second week, Korean drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo held the # 1 spot on the non-English TV list with 45.58M hours viewed. Spanish thriller The Longest Night with 24.2M hours viewed, Korean drama Alchemy of Souls with 14.64M hours viewed and Mexican drama Control Z with 13.09M hours viewed had staying power. Brazilian drama Sintonia, Spanish romantic drama Alba, Korean drama Remarriage & Desires, and Luxembourgian drama Capitani entered the Top 10 list for the first time.