Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD AND EVIL to Premiere on Netflix in October

THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD AND EVIL to Premiere on Netflix in October

The series will premiere on Friday, October 21.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 21, 2022  

Netflix has announced that The School For Good and Evil will premiere on Friday, October 21.

In THE VILLAGE of Gavaldon, two misfits and best friends, Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), share the unlikeliest of bonds. Sophie, a golden-haired seamstress, dreams of escaping her dreary life to become a princess, while Agatha, with her grim aesthetic and offbeat mother, has the makings of a real witch.

One night under a blood red moon, a powerful force sweeps them away to the School for Good and Evil - where the true stories behind every great fairy tale begin. Yet something is amiss from the start: Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, run by the glamourous and acid-tongued Lady Lesso (Charlize Theron), and Agatha in the School for Good, overseen by the sunny and kind Professor Dovey (Kerry Washington).

As if navigating classes with the offspring of the Wicked Witch (Freya Parks), Captain Hook (Earl Cave), and KING Arthur (Jamie Flatters) wasn't hard enough, according to the Schoolmaster (Laurence Fishburne), only true love's kiss can change the rules and send the girls to their rightful schools and destiny.

But when a dark and dangerous figure (Kit Young) with mysterious ties to Sophie reemerges and threatens to destroy the school and the world beyond entirely - the only way to a happy ending is to survive their real life fairytale first.

Based on the epic international best-selling series by Soman Chainani, THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD AND EVIL is directed by Paul Feig, stars Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Peter Serafinowicz, Rob Delaney, Mark Heap, Patti LuPone and Rachel Bloom with Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron.

Also starring Earl Cave, Demi Isaac Oviawe, Freya Parks, Kaitlyn Akinpelumi, Holly Sturton, Emma Lau, Briony Scarlett, Ally Cubb, Rosie Graham, Joelle, Chinenye Ezeudu, Oliver Watson, Ali Khan, Myles Kamwendo and Misia Butler.

Watch the previously released teaser trailer here:

Macgyver Voting

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Skullcrusher Announces Debut Album & Share New Song 'Whatever Fits Together'
July 20, 2022

The track, “Whatever Fits Together” finds a retrospective Ballentine - pondering her desires with her signature plaintive vocals laid over folky guitar. The release is Skullcrusher’s first new music since her lauded Storm In Summer EP was released in April 2021. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
VIDEO: Dimestore Dolls Share Animated Music Video For New Single 'Down To Mechanics'
July 20, 2022

In advance of the release of their debut album WOOLY MAMAS, Lancaster, PA-based eclectic rock outfit DIMESTORE DOLLS have today (July 20) shared an imaginative music video for the album’s second single, “Down To Mechanics,” an infectious vocal harmony-drenched mix of rock, pop and alternative.
Lizzie No Releases New Single 'Sweeter Than Strychnine'
July 20, 2022

“Sweeter Than Strychnine” is the smoking gun in a '60s thriller. “Stop Bothering Me,” which will be released as the b-side on the vinyl 45, is girl group sour candy. Psychedelic strings serve as the backdrop for these cinematic vocal performances. Listen to the track now!
Beyoncé Unveils 'RENAISSANCE' Album Track List
July 20, 2022

In a new Instagram story, Beyoncé has unveiled the track list for her new album, 'Renaissance,' which is set to be released next Friday, July 29.The Grammy-winner released the album's lead single, 'Break My Soul,' in June to universal acclaim. The new project, which can be pre-saved here, will include 16 tracks.
VIDEO: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER Drops Teaser Ahead of the Season 2 Premiere
July 20, 2022

“RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under” just released a gag-worthy first look trailer. The ten fierce, queens competing for the title of Down Under’s Drag Superstar include Aubrey Haive, Beverly Kills, Faúx Fúr, Hannah Conda, Kween Kong, Minnie Cooper, Molly Poppinz, Pomara Fifth, Spankie Jackzon, and Yuri Guaii.