THE DIRTY DOZEN Remake in the Works from David Ayers

Variety reports that David Ayer will helm and write a remake of classic film "The Dirty Dozen."

Ayer is best known for directing "Suicide Squad" and "Bright."

The original war film was directed by Robert Aldrich. It starred Lee Marvin, Ernest Borgnine, Charles Bronson, Jim Brown, John Cassavetes, Telly Savalas, Robert Webber and Donald Sutherland.

Based on the E.M. Nathanson novel, the film centered on a top-secret mission before the Normandy Invasion, where a group of hardened Army prisoners were trained to conduct a suicide mission - to stage an assault on a chateau in Brittany, where dozens of high-ranking German officers were meeting.

The remake will be set in modern times.

