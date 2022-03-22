THE BREATHE OF LIFE Added to Prime Video & Reel Women's Network This Month

"The Breath of Life" an animation film written, produced and directed by Anna Gerasimova, is now streaming on the Reel Women's Network platform. Arthur Herring is the film's artist and animator, as well as co-producer. Along with Gerasimova and Herring, THE VOICE actors include Noah Logan, Dimitry Rozental, Adam Behr, and Alexandra Green. Additionally, Gerasimova created the original score.

The Reel Women's Network is an online streaming service that showcases films, shows, web series, documentaries and digital content created by WOMEN and Women-Identified filmmakers and content creators.

"The Breath of Life" tells the story of a young girl, haunted by the SECRETS OF her dead father and his discovery of an ancient powerful force that could create a new dawn in the world. Yearning to get answers, she dares to go on a RECKLESS adventure with a stranger, an enemy to her nation, but enchanted by the same mystery. This is a dynamic adventure story about a fantasy world full of mysteries, color and humor. The film had its festival debut in April 2021 at the New York City Film Festival, and has competed in over 87 to date, garnering 52 awards.

Gerasimova and Herring have already begun production on their second instalment of a trilogy, "Dark Matter." This sequel promises to take the viewer on more adventures, quests and mysteries in the high fantasy world of the Magi.

Already, the score for this sequel is being developed by Gerasimova, collaborating with the legendary Sandro Fredrich and Grammy-Nominated Mac Grgic. Award-winning Artist, Herring, is developing the visual art in much the same way as the first film yet adding new techniques in production that will ensure another moving work in animated cinematography. Some of the talented actors from "The Breath of Life" will be returning to reprise their roles, along with new, well-known actors who are in talks to fill new animated character roles.

Bringing a fresh perspective to the world of streaming, the Reel Women's Network advances the unique voice of Women Filmmakers and Creators to Viewers Worldwide. Its team brings together years of production and content management experience, as well as thousands of viewers and subscribers. Information for filmmakers can be found here.