TAMRON HALL Grows Over the Year-Ago Week by Double Digits in Total Viewers and Households

“Tamron Hall” is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment.

During the week of April 24, 2023, "Tamron Hall" improved on the year-ago week in Total Viewers (+13% - 1.110 million vs. 984,000), delivering its 28th consecutive week of year-over-year growth. In addition, "Tamron Hall" built over the comparable week last year by 17% in Households (0.7 rating vs. 0.6 rating).

On average for the 2022-2023 season, "Tamron Hall" is improving over the same weeks last season by 11% in Total Viewers (1.069 million vs. 964,000).

"Tamron Hall" ranks among the season's Top 5 strongest syndicated daytime talk shows in Households (0.7 rating - No. 5 tie) and Total Viewers (1.069 million - No. 5).

For times and channels, go to www.TamronHallShow.com and follow the show on social media @TamronHallShow.



