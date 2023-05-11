TAMRON HALL Grows Over the Year-Ago Week by Double Digits in Total Viewers and Households

During the week of April 24, 2023, "Tamron Hall" improved on the year-ago week in Total Viewers (+13% - 1.110 million vs. 984,000), delivering its 28th consecutive week of year-over-year growth. In addition, "Tamron Hall" built over the comparable week last year by 17% in Households (0.7 rating vs. 0.6 rating).

On average for the 2022-2023 season, "Tamron Hall" is improving over the same weeks last season by 11% in Total Viewers (1.069 million vs. 964,000).

"Tamron Hall" ranks among the season's Top 5 strongest syndicated daytime talk shows in Households (0.7 rating - No. 5 tie) and Total Viewers (1.069 million - No. 5).

"Tamron Hall" is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment.

For times and channels, go to www.TamronHallShow.com and follow the show on social media @TamronHallShow.