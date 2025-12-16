Video: HBO Max Drops Trailer for THE PITT Season 2

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





HBO Max has released the official trailer for season two of the drama series The Pitt, created by R. Scott Gemmill and starring Noah Wyle. The new season of the Emmy-winning series will debut Thursday, January 8 at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO Max.

The show is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh.

The cast includes Noah Wyle (Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Whitaker), Shabana Azeez (Javadi), Sepideh Moafi (Dr. Al-Hashimi).

The Pitt is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where JWP is under an overall deal. R. Scott Gemmill created The Pitt and executive produces the series alongside Emmy winner John Wells (“Animal Kingdom,” “Shameless,” “The West Wing,” “ER”), Noah Wyle (“ER,” “The Librarian” franchise, “Falling Skies”), JWP’s Erin Jontow (“Emperor Of Ocean Park,” “Rescue: HI-Surf,” “Maid”), Joe Sachs (“ER”), Simran Baidwan (“Manifest,” “Ordinary Joe,” “The Good Doctor,” “Chicago Med”), and Michael Hissrich (“Shameless,” “The West Wing,” “Third Watch”).

The first season, which premiered in January 2025, received 13 Emmy nominations and five wins, including Outstanding Drama Series, first-time Emmy wins for Noah Wyle (Lead Actor), Katherine LaNasa (Supporting Actress), and Shawn Hatosy (Guest Actor), and Outstanding Casting. It has also garnered two Golden Globe Award nominations and three Critics Choice Award nominations, including Best Drama Series for both.

Season two of The Pitt will also be available to stream in American Sign Language (ASL) alongside each episode starting with the season premiere on THURSDAY, JANUARY 8, interpreted by James “Joey” Cavalry, Amelia Hensley, and Stephanie Nogueras, and directed by Sarah Tubert. Additionally, season one of The Pitt will be available to stream in ASL beginning SUNDAY, DECEMBER 21, interpreted by the same team and directed by Sarah Tubert and Jonaz McMillan.

The official video companion podcast will be available to watch on HBO Max immediately following each episode, hosted by Hunter Harris (“Lemme Say This”) and Dr. Alok Patel (“NOVA Now”).