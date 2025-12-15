Corey Feldman, Jerry O'Connell, and Wil Wheaton to Reunite for Live STAND BY ME Screenings

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the 1986 film Stand by Me, original stars Corey Feldman, Jerry O'Connell, and Wil Wheaton are hitting the road for live dates in Spring 2026. Tickets are on sale now here.

Audiences will have the opportunity to view the film on the big screen once more, followed by a reunion and live conversation with Feldman, O’Connell, and Wheaton. Together, they’ll revisit the summer, sharing memories, laughter, and secrets behind the film. The evening will also include reflections on working with their friend and co-star, the late River Phoenix, who stars as Chris Chambers in the film.

A limited number of VIP opportunities are available for each date, offering three exclusive ways for fans elevate their experience beyond the standard ticket. Options include a professionally shot photo featuring attendees with Jerry O’Connell, Corey Feldman, and Wil Wheaton, an autographed tour poster signed by all three stars, or a premium VIP package that includes both.

Live Dates

3/13 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall of Oakland

3/14 - Bethesda, MD @ Music Center at Strathmore

3/15 - Raleigh, NC @ Martin Marietta Center for Performing Arts

3/27 - Anaheim, CA @ Grove of Anaheim

3/28 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

3/29 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall