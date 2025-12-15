Video: Andy Serkis' Animated ANIMAL FARM Sets 2026 Release

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Andy Serkis’s animated adaptation of George Orwell’s Animal Farm, which features a voice cast including Seth Rogen, Gaten Matarazzo, and Glenn Close, will be released on May 1, 2026, by Angel Studios. Check out the trailer now.

The story was brought to life from a screenplay by Nicholas Stoller. It was produced by Adam Nagle and Dave Rosenbaum for Aniventure, and Jonathan Cavendish and Andy Serkis for Imaginarium Productions, with animation from Cinesite. The film premiered at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on June 9, 2025.

Serkis, who directed the movie and is also among THE VOICE cast, said, “Orwell’s Animal Farm has never felt more relevant. In an age where power, propaganda, and inequality shape our societies, it’s vital that we remember his cautionary tale. This adaptation isn’t just a story for entertainment — it’s a reminder that democracy, freedom, and integrity are fragile, and must be watched over. My hope is that audiences walk away moved, thoughtful, and inspired to stand up for the values that matter. I’m honored that Angel and the Angel Guild are willing to bring this film to big screens around the world.”

The voice cast includes Seth Rogen as Napoleon, Gaten Matarazzo (Sweeney Todd) as a young piglet named Lucky, Steve Buscemi as Mr. Whymper, a human employee from the bank, Tony Award winner Glenn Close as Freida Pilkington, a scheming neighbor, Laverne Cox as Snowball, rival to Napoleon, and Kieran Culkin as Squealer, Napoleon’s persuasive propagandist, Woody Harrelson as Boxer, the loyal horse, Tony nominee, Jim Parsons as Carl the sheep, Andy Serkis as Mr. Jones and Randolph the Rooster, Kathleen Turner as Benjamin the donkey, and Iman Vellani as piglets Puff and Tammy.