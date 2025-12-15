 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: SLAYCATION Celebrates Season 2 with Red Carpet Premiere

Season 2 of Slaycation is now streaming on WOW Presents Plus.

By: Dec. 15, 2025

Season 2 of Slaycation, the unscripted series from World of Wonder, is now streaming on WOW Presents Plus. In celebration of its debut, a premiere event took place at The Abbey on Thursday, December 11th. Check out red carpet photos below.

The event was attended by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Alum Plane Jane, Nicole Paige Brooks, LaLa Ri, Eureka O’Hara, and more, as well as actors Marcus Folmar, Naomi Grossman, and Brandon Rogers. The evening also featured appearances from other “RuPaul’s Drag Race” queens such as Morgan McMichaels, Kerri Colby, and Miss Fiercalicious.

The show follows six queens — Alyssa Edwards, Miss Fiercalicious, Nicky Doll, Tessa Testicle, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, and Xana — from across the international Drag Race family as they vacation together at a Canadian winter cabin. With fun activities, frivolity, and a hint of drama, their escapades culminate in a show-stopping performance for the local community. 

The series, which is an original format from Crave, World of Wonder, and Blue Ant Studios, is available on World of Wonder’s SVOD platform WOW Presents Plus in the U.S. and in 190 territories worldwide, and on Crave in Canada.

Photo Credit: Jasten King on behalf of World of Wonder

Photos: SLAYCATION Celebrates Season 2 with Red Carpet Premiere Image
Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Nicky Doll, and Xana

Photos: SLAYCATION Celebrates Season 2 with Red Carpet Premiere Image
Acacia Forgot

Photos: SLAYCATION Celebrates Season 2 with Red Carpet Premiere Image
Brandon Rodgers

Photos: SLAYCATION Celebrates Season 2 with Red Carpet Premiere Image
Eureka O'Hara

Photos: SLAYCATION Celebrates Season 2 with Red Carpet Premiere Image
Amy Regan and Paul Mays

Photos: SLAYCATION Celebrates Season 2 with Red Carpet Premiere Image
Kerri Colby

Photos: SLAYCATION Celebrates Season 2 with Red Carpet Premiere Image
LaLa Ri

Photos: SLAYCATION Celebrates Season 2 with Red Carpet Premiere Image
Marcus Folmar

Photos: SLAYCATION Celebrates Season 2 with Red Carpet Premiere Image
Miss Fiercalicious

Photos: SLAYCATION Celebrates Season 2 with Red Carpet Premiere Image
Morgan McMichaels

Photos: SLAYCATION Celebrates Season 2 with Red Carpet Premiere Image
Naomi Grossman

Photos: SLAYCATION Celebrates Season 2 with Red Carpet Premiere Image
Nicky Doll and Silky Nutmeg Ganache

Photos: SLAYCATION Celebrates Season 2 with Red Carpet Premiere Image
Nicky Doll

Photos: SLAYCATION Celebrates Season 2 with Red Carpet Premiere Image
Nicky Doll, Paul Mays, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, and Xana

Photos: SLAYCATION Celebrates Season 2 with Red Carpet Premiere Image
Nicole Paige

Photos: SLAYCATION Celebrates Season 2 with Red Carpet Premiere Image
Paul Mays

Photos: SLAYCATION Celebrates Season 2 with Red Carpet Premiere Image
Silky Nutmeg Ganache

Photos: SLAYCATION Celebrates Season 2 with Red Carpet Premiere Image
Nicky Doll, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, and Xana

Photos: SLAYCATION Celebrates Season 2 with Red Carpet Premiere Image
Xana


Don't Miss a TV News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos