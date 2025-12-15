Photos: SLAYCATION Celebrates Season 2 with Red Carpet Premiere

Season 2 of Slaycation is now streaming on WOW Presents Plus.
Season 2 of Slaycation, the unscripted series from World of Wonder, is now streaming on WOW Presents Plus. In celebration of its debut, a premiere event took place at The Abbey on Thursday, December 11th. Check out red carpet photos below.
The event was attended by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Alum Plane Jane, Nicole Paige Brooks, LaLa Ri, Eureka O’Hara, and more, as well as actors Marcus Folmar, Naomi Grossman, and Brandon Rogers. The evening also featured appearances from other “RuPaul’s Drag Race” queens such as Morgan McMichaels, Kerri Colby, and Miss Fiercalicious.
The show follows six queens — Alyssa Edwards, Miss Fiercalicious, Nicky Doll, Tessa Testicle, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, and Xana — from across the international Drag Race family as they vacation together at a Canadian winter cabin. With fun activities, frivolity, and a hint of drama, their escapades culminate in a show-stopping performance for the local community.
The series, which is an original format from Crave, World of Wonder, and Blue Ant Studios, is available on World of Wonder’s SVOD platform WOW Presents Plus in the U.S. and in 190 territories worldwide, and on Crave in Canada.
Photo Credit: Jasten King on behalf of World of Wonder
Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Nicky Doll, and Xana
Acacia Forgot
Brandon Rodgers
Eureka O'Hara
Amy Regan and Paul Mays
Kerri Colby
LaLa Ri
Marcus Folmar
Miss Fiercalicious
Morgan McMichaels
Naomi Grossman
Nicky Doll and Silky Nutmeg Ganache
Nicky Doll
Nicky Doll, Paul Mays, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, and Xana
Nicole Paige
Paul Mays
Silky Nutmeg Ganache
Nicky Doll, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, and Xana
Xana
