Photos: SLAYCATION Celebrates Season 2 with Red Carpet Premiere

Season 2 of Slaycation, the unscripted series from World of Wonder, is now streaming on WOW Presents Plus. In celebration of its debut, a premiere event took place at The Abbey on Thursday, December 11th. Check out red carpet photos below.

The event was attended by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Alum Plane Jane, Nicole Paige Brooks, LaLa Ri, Eureka O’Hara, and more, as well as actors Marcus Folmar, Naomi Grossman, and Brandon Rogers. The evening also featured appearances from other “RuPaul’s Drag Race” queens such as Morgan McMichaels, Kerri Colby, and Miss Fiercalicious.

The show follows six queens — Alyssa Edwards, Miss Fiercalicious, Nicky Doll, Tessa Testicle, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, and Xana — from across the international Drag Race family as they vacation together at a Canadian winter cabin. With fun activities, frivolity, and a hint of drama, their escapades culminate in a show-stopping performance for the local community.

The series, which is an original format from Crave, World of Wonder, and Blue Ant Studios, is available on World of Wonder’s SVOD platform WOW Presents Plus in the U.S. and in 190 territories worldwide, and on Crave in Canada.

Photo Credit: Jasten King on behalf of World of Wonder



Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Nicky Doll, and Xana

Acacia Forgot

Brandon Rodgers

Eureka O'Hara

Amy Regan and Paul Mays

Kerri Colby

LaLa Ri

Marcus Folmar

Miss Fiercalicious

Morgan McMichaels

Naomi Grossman

Nicky Doll and Silky Nutmeg Ganache

Nicky Doll

Nicky Doll, Paul Mays, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, and Xana

Nicole Paige

Paul Mays

Silky Nutmeg Ganache

Nicky Doll, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, and Xana

Xana