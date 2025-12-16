ABC News to Debut New Special THE ROB REINER STORY

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following the tragic news of the deaths of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, ABC will air The Rob Reiner Story: A Hollywood Tragedy – ABC News Special, which will tell the story of the life of the beloved director, producer, and actor, and his wife, a photographer, producer and writer known for her work in documentary and political activism.

The special provides a detailed look at the investigation into the killings and the impact Reiner had on television and film history, from his starring roles in “All in the Family” to directing hits such as “This Is Spinal Tap,” “A Few Good Men” and “When Harry Met Sally.” It is set to air Tuesday, Dec. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, streaming next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

It will also share the latest on the arrest of the couple’s son, Nick Reiner, who was taken into custody on Sunday night after the Reiners were found dead in their Brentwood home and booked on suspicion of murder in the deaths of his parents as of Monday. At the time of this release, Nick has not yet entered a plea. Nick’s long history of addiction brought father and son to work together in 2015 on THE FAMILY drama “Being Charlie,” about the challenges their family faced. Nick co-wrote the script while Rob directed the film.

The special includes interviews with actor Corey Feldman, who starred in Reiner’s film “Stand By Me,” as well as ABC News contributor Chris Connelly and ABC News contributor and journalist Larry Hackett. It is produced by ABC News Studios. Muriel Pearson serves as executive producer, and David Sloan is senior executive producer.